Chicago Bears reportedly in talks with top NFL free agent after striking out on big trade

The Chicago Bears lined up a trade for edge rusher Matthew Judon before the New England Patriots traded him to the Atlanta Falcons. With Judon off the board and Chicago still in need of pass-rushing help, the Bears are being tied to a new option in NFL rumors.

Chicago has its No. 1 pass rusher. The Montez Sweat trade from last season worked out perfectly, with the 27-year-old thriving after he joined the Bears defense. However, head coach Matt Eberflus is looking for a complementary edge rusher to put this defense over the top.

Judon would’ve been the perfect fit, but the Pro Bowl pass rusher opted to be traded to the Falcons instead of the Bears. He was by far the top option available and with no other high-end edge rushers popping up in NFL trade rumors, Chicago is looking elsewhere.

Chicago Bears defense 2023: 36% ESPN pass-rush win rate (25th), 18.8% pressure rate (26th)

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Bears have been in talks with free agent edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue about a contract for the 2024 NFL season.

Yannick Ngakoue stats (ESPN): 7 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks in 13 games

Ngakoue spent last season in Chicago, making 13 starts in Eberflus’ defense. While he finished with less than half as many sacks as he had in 2022 (9.5), Ngakoue at least provided some pass-rushing help. Considering his familiarity with the scheme and the coaching staff’s confidence in him, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bears sign Ngakoue in a matter of weeks.

