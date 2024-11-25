Boston Red Sox have ‘strong interest’ in star bat, struggling to trade top outfielder

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox have been relatively quiet in MLB free agency over the years, in part due to efforts within the organization to slash payroll. MLB rumors this offseason seem to indicate a major change to the club’s approach, which could lead to a very active winter for Boston.

While Boston is in the mix to sign free-agent outfielder Juan Soto, the belief around MLB remains that the perennial All-Star will either sign with the New York Mets or re-sign with the New York Mets. While that would mean the Red Sox miss out on the top player in MLB free agency again, they might already have another target in mind.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Red Sox have a “strong interest in shortstop Willy Adames. While the 29-year-old has never made an All-Star team, he is viewed as one of the best infielders in baseball and he’s been coveted by top clubs like the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.

Adames would be a particularly intriguing fit for Boston. He would be a monumental addition to the Red Sox lineup, providing much-needed pop for a team that lacked quality depth in its batting order. However, it would likely also have a ripple effect on the roster.

Willy Adames stats (ESPN): .251/.331/462, .794 OPS, 32 home runs, 112 RBI

Nightengale notes that Boston is having serious discussions about the possibility of moving All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to first base if it’s able to land Adames or another top third baseman, such as Nolan Arenado. Last season, per Baseball Savant, Devers finished in the 18th percentile for Fielding Run Value whole placing in the 8th percentile for Range with a -6 Outs Above Average at third base.

There are also swirling Red Sox rumors regarding the team’s interest in top starting pitchers, including Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. However, in order for one of those players to be added, Boston would like to shed payroll and it’s having some difficulty in that area.

Nightengale also reported that the Red Sox are “finding limited demand” for outfielder Masataka Yoshida despite the club’s prolonged efforts to move him. While the 31-year-old outfielder posted a .765 OPS with a .280 batting average last season, many MLB teams don’t want any part of his contract.

Masataka Yoshida contract: $18.6 million annual salary from 2025-2027

Even if Boston is unable to move Yoshida’s contract, it likely won’t prevent the front office from receiving the green light from ownership to spend more money this offseason. As of late November, the Red Sox payroll for 2025 sits at just $109.944 million, giving the club ample room to spend on top free agents.