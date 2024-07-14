MLB insider reveals huge but disappointing update on San Diego Padres pursuit of Garrett Crochet trade

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

It seems that the San Diego Padres were the latest team to strike out in trade talks for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but there is reportedly still hope.

Despite a bumpy start to the season, the Padres enter the MLB games today in the thick of the National League Wild Card race. While a recent five-game losing skid was a setback, they have been an above .500 team over the last two months and have the potential to be even better.

Related: San Diego Padres game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Padres game

Over the last few weeks, various reports have pointed to San Diego being active ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline, and starting pitching being a priority. The best arm on this year’s market is White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet. However, with Crochet being only 25 and having the potential to be an All-Star, Chicago’s asking price looks to be high.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly made a failed attempt at the pitcher recently and it seems so did San Diego. On Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that “The San Diego Padres recently made an offer for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but it was quickly dismissed.”

Nightengale also claimed that the Sox insisted on getting New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones during trade talks. Jones is the second-best player in the Yanks minor league and is viewed as an untouchable.

However, he did also offer up some hope that things could change and maybe the White Sox adjust their asking price as we get closer to the deadline at the end of the month.

Related: Where do the San Diego Padres land on our latest MLB power rankings?

“While rival GMs are uncertain now whether Crochet will be dealt, the White Sox still fully intend to move him,” Nightengale wrote. Let the Garrett Crochet sweepstakes continue.