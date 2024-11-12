NFL rumors point to New York Giants benching Daniel Jones

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Back in the 2019 NFL Draft, then-New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman made Daniel Jones the sixth overall pick. No quarterback taken after him has been more productive in his respective draft class. Yet, after leading his team to a 24-44-1 regular season record, plus a 1-1 playoff record, Giants fans are ready to see a new quarterback under center.

Fans won’t have to suffer through seeing the NFL’s worst scoring offense take the field on Sunday as the Giants observe their bye week. Yet, once the Giants return for a Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one respected NFL insider thinks it won’t be Danny Dimes quarterbacking the GMen.

Are the New York Giants benching Daniel Jones?

The New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars are tied for the NFL’s worst record at 2-8. The Giants would hold the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

Unfortunately for fans in The Big Apple, the season doesn’t end today, and New York still has seven more games to play. Yet, fans are already calling for a quarterback change, and now it sounds like they may actually get their wish.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniel Jones may have played his last snap as a member of the Giants. Don’t be surprised if the Giants bench Jones for their Week 12 matchup against Tampa Bay.

“I would guess that we don’t see Daniel Jones play another down for the Giants. That would be my guess right now.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on New York Giants/Daniel Jones

"I would GUESS Daniel Jones never plays another snap for the #Giants" @AdamSchefter's guess today is the Daniel Jones experience in New York is over. pic.twitter.com/HKEgjUYgWn — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) November 12, 2024

Aside from a woeful offensive display, part of the motivation here is that Jones’ contract calls for a $23 million injury guarantee if he’s still on the roster by the fifth day of the 2025 league year. If Jones continues to play, he runs the risk of suffering an injury. Yet, if he’s not able to pass a physical this offseason, the Giants would be on the hook for the $23M bonus in 2025.

So, by some measures, it makes more sense to make sure Jones enters the offseason with a clean bill of health, allowing the Giants to either cut or trade the player they signed to a four-year, $160 million contract in March of 2023.

If the Giants do bench Jones, the assumption is that they’d turn to former second-round pick Drew Lock instead of former undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito. Yet, with seven games to play, it’s possible the Giants will want a chance to evaluate both of their other quarterbacks.

