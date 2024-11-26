NFL MVP Rankings in Week 13, including Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

NFL Week 12 is in the books, which means it's time to take a fresh look at the 2024 NFL MVP rankings after another productive week from many candidates. The Week 13 NFL MVP odds have been updated, and Saquon Barkley's career day has made him one of the frontrunners. But who's on top after two of the top NFL MVP candidates had a bye week?

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may have the NFL's best record, but their back-to-back Super Bowl champion QB is having the worst season of his career. Patrick Mahomes ranks 10th in passing yards, but a recent surge has gotten him to sixth in passing touchdowns, boosting his MVP campaign. Yet, Mahomes has the highest interception rate of his career while averaging his fewest yards and nearly his lowest touchdown rate too. However, he's been trending up as of late, thanks to DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce coming back to life.

4. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The former No. 1 overall pick may only rank eighth in passing yards, but Jared Goff has the NFL's fifth-most touchdown passes this season. Nothing is more important than wins, and Goff's Lions are the NFL's hottest team, winning nine games in a row. He's done so while being extremely efficient, completing 72.9% of his passes while somehow also leading the league with 9.0 YPA. Goff is playing the best football of his career, making the Lions Super Bowl favorites for the first time, ever.

3. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While there was chatter that Saquon Barkley could have an MVP-like year long before the season kicked off, he was previously only on pace to be a leading candidate to win Offensive Player of the Year. But after a career-best 255 rushing yards plus 47 more as a receiver, while scoring two touchdowns, the Eagles RB is firmly in the MVP picture. He's on pace to break Eric Dickerson's single season rushing record and Chris Johnson's single season scrimmage yards record. Barkley is easily the best free agent signing since Tom Brady in 2020, and now he could become the first running back to win MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He's not in the top-five in passing touchdowns or passing yards, but Josh Allen enters Week 13 as one of 2024's NFL MVP frontrunners. One reason why is because he's undeniably the leading force behind the Buffalo Bills having one of the NFL's best records at 9-2 while leading the NFL's third-ranked scoring offense. Allen has compiled a total of 23 touchdowns (18 passing, 5 rushing) while committing just seven turnovers, making him one of the NFL's most dangerous players.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images