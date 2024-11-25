NFL insider reveals when New York Giants could clean house, fire GM Joe Schoen coach Brian Daboll

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were already coming off one of their most heart-breaking losses of the season, falling to the Carolina Panthers in overtime in Week 10. Yet, with a Week 11 bye, the Giants had some extra time to prepare for a bounceback performance against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers that started the day with just two more wins than Brian Daboll’s team.

Except, after moving on from Daniel Jones entirely, and replacing him with second-year undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito, the Giants suffered their worst loss of the season, a 30-7 defeat.

Then, hours later, the outlook got even worse, with Saquon Barkley’s Philadelphia Eagles enjoying one of their biggest wins of the season, in a convincing 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Adding insult to injury, Barkley had a career-best 255 rushing yards, catapulting him into the MVP frontrunner conversation, and putting him on track for a record-breaking season.

It was both a bad look for Coach Daboll, who couldn’t find a way to utilize Barkley’s superstar talent, and a tough blow for GM Joe Schoen, who didn’t deem the former Giants RB as a valuable piece worth paying fair market value to. Meanwhile, the Eagles pounced on the Giants’ mistake, and the entire G-Men organization is paying for it.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen could be fired if New York Giants flop on Thanksgiving

Some may be surprised to wake up and learn Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are still employed by the New York Giants after turning the organization into one of the biggest laughingstock’s in the NFL. A fluky playoff appearance in their first season together has been followed by a 6-11 and now a 2-9 record, and a 17-27-1 W/L record overall. Obviously that’s not what Giants owner John Mara envisioned when hiring new team leaders.

It’s clear that the GM and coaching seats in New York have never been hotter, but does Mara plan to do anything about it? He previously indicated that he didn’t anticipate making any changes to his GM or coaching circle in New York, but that was before the Giants went on a six-game losing streak while having the NFL’s worst offense.

Now, some, like Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio are asking what it will take for the Giants to clean house again. He even has an idea on when the Giants might pull the plug on the Schoen/Daboll clown show.

“The fact that the Giants play on Thursday makes it very hard to make a change this week. However, if the Giants fail to show up on Thursday against the Cowboys, Mara might have no choice but to alter his anticipation — either when the regular season ends or on Black Friday. However it plays out, G.M. Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll have to be wondering how things will play out. And whether one or both will be out based on how the team plays on Thursday in Dallas.” PFT’s Mike Florio on New York Giants making changes

While the Dallas Cowboys are in a similar place as the Giants, sitting at 4-7, at least they got a win without their franchise quarterback on Sunday, and they did so against a possibly playoff-bound Washington Commanders team.

So, when Florio speculates that another bad beat this week against Dallas could spell the end of the Giants’ current power structure, it holds some extra weight, especially considering how quickly this season has spiraled out of control.

