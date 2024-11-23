7 teams that should sign Daniel Jones after he clears waivers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants benched their former franchise quarterback Daniel Jones as they came out of the bye week at 2-8 with the NFL’s worst scoring offense. Days later, the Giants announced that the $160 million QB would be getting cut from the team. Since he’s still due $1.97 million for each remaining week of the 2024 season, plus has a $22.2M cap charge in 2025, Jones is expected to be unclaimed on waivers.

This means if he’s signed, it likely won’t happen until Week 13, at the earliest. Yet, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports, “6-8 teams need a bridge QB and would be willing to give him a shot.” But who might those teams be? Let’s take a look at seven teams that should sign the former No. 6 overall pick once he clears waivers.

Tennessee Titans

Though he's played better as of late, the Titans have shown their impatience with Will Levis this season. Tennessee could attribute their decision to start Mason Rudolph for three games to Levis' shoulder injury, but with a 1-6 record under the former second-round pick, it may be time to admit the Titans need to consider other options. If nothing else, Tennessee could sign Jones to see if they want him to compete with a new rookie to start the 2025 season.

New York Jets

The New York Jets have already discussed benching Aaron Rodgers. But what's the alternative, turning to a 35-year-old Tyrod Taylor? As awkward as it would be, perhaps turning to a 27-year-old Daniel Jones would be a better solution. The Jets already have an established running back in Breece Hall and a No. 1 wideout in Garrett Wilson, both of which the Giants had trouble providing Jones with. If the plan is to start over at the QB position, the Jets have nothing to lose by evaluating a former first-round pick.

Carolina Panthers

For the first time in his NFL career, Daniel Jones is a free agent, able to sign with any team he wants. The North Carolina native who played college football at Duke feels like a natural fit for his hometown Carolina Panthers, who he grew up rooting for. The Panthers don't have an established QB1 and competing with either Bryce Young or someone else in 2025 could provide a path to rebuilding his stock around the league.

Las Vegas Raiders

There's no doubt the Las Vegas Raiders will be adding a quarterback or two this offseason. Gardner Minshew isn't the solution and Aidan O'Connell is still working his way back from a broken thumb. Meanwhile, the Raiders' QB coach Fred Walker was Daniel Jones' OC at Duke, which gives him a strong voice in his corner in Vegas. Plus, there's arguably no team with a bigger need at QB than the Raiders.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has missed two consecutive games with a shoulder injury and with the Jacksonville Jaguars' season spiraling out of control, the No. 1 overall pick's season could be done. Mac Jones has looked closer to being out of the league than a competent backup. Yet, Daniel Jones has frequently been compared to Lawrence, thanks to the two quarterbacks having similar numbers at this point in their careers. The Jaguars liked the idea of having a high upside former first-round QB backing up Lawrence, so why not try another with Jones?

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has a shoulder injury and there's no telling when he'll be able to return for a San Francisco 49ers team that still has playoff hopes. Kyle Shanahan has always coveted a quarterback with mobility, and "Vanilla Vick" certainly fits the bill. He also likes buying low on reclamation projects, and Jones could be the next former first-round pick to repair his reputation in San Francisco.

Dallas Cowboys

