1 bold prediction for every game during Divisonal Round NFL Playoffs

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now that the Divisional Round NFL Playoffs schedule has been revealed, we have four new matchups to preview. Eight playoff teams are on the schedule, providing plenty of action to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round schedule, including intriguing matchups between the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills.

Texans record five sacks, eliminate Chiefs from NFL Playoffs

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last week, the Houston Texans demoralized the Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a swarming defense and a bit of magic from C.J. Stroud. If they can repeat that formula while Stroud plays with more consistency, they could shock the world and knock off the Chiefs too. Kansas City has had some protection issues, so if Houston can wreak havoc and record five sacks, the Texans might just advance to the AFC Conference Championship.

Jayden Daniels leads another last-minute win, this time over the Lions

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels has led the Washington Commanders to five game-winning drives this season. He's shown a level of poise that is unheard of for a rookie quarterback. Obviously, this is his first season in the playoffs, but pressure doesn't seem to mean the same thing for this first-year pro. If the Commanders can keep the game close while getting a final opportunity, don't be shocked if Daniels leads another last-minute win, even against arguably the NFL's best team in the Detroit Lions.

Rams defense holds Eagles under 120 rushing yards, advance to NFC Championship

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thanks to Saquon Barkley's dominance, the Philadelphia Eagles have a top-five rushing offense. Jalen Hurts adds another threat, thanks to his athleticism and strength. But the Los Angeles Rams put together one of the most complete performances seen yet in this year's NFL Playoffs last week. If they can maintain that momentum and come up with a game plan that limits the Eagles to under 120 rushing yards, Philadelphia's chances to advance will take a significant hit.

Josh Allen combines for 400 yards in Bills win over Ravens

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images