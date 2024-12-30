Top 2025 NFL Draft prospects to watch in College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff Quarterfinals kick off this week, first with the Fiesta Bowl between the Penn State Nittany Lions vs Boise State Broncos. While the College FOotball Playoff is all about the path to crowning a national champion, it's also an opportunity to get a look at some of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects. Below we'll take a look at the best 2025 NFL Draft prospects who will take the field in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. It's a great opportunity to see some future NFL stars and find out how they perform on the biggest stage, so let's dive in.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter is the best pure pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. A unanimous All-American this season and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Carter (6-foot-3) racked up 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 14 games this year. The 20-year-old also led college football in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush grade (92.3) and he recorded the third-highest pass-rush win rate (22.3 percent) in the nation. The Boise State Broncos simply have no answer for Carter, but this will also be a chance to see how Carter fares containing Ashton Jeanty.

Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Many of the best 2025 NFL Draft prospects in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals are suiting up for the Georgia Bulldogs defense. Edge rusher Mykel Williams has dealt with injuries, limiting the 6-foot-5 defender to just 5 sacks during the regular season. However, Williams dominated in the SEC Championship Game versus Texas (2 sacks and 1 pass deflection). Facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, this matchup will also showcase what Williams can do as a run defender (85.6 PFF run defense grade and 8.9 percent stop rate this season). If all goes well, he could be a top-10 pick.

Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas Longhorns

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While LSU Tigers left tackle Will Campbell is largely viewed as the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kelvin Banks Jr. is right there with him. When healthy this season, Banks allowed just 8 pressures and 1 sack and was called for 1 penalty in 450 pass-blocking snaps (PFF). The 6-foot-4 offensive tackle can develop into becoming an elite left tackle in pass protection at the next level. He should shine in protecting Quinn Ewers against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's not often that a safety is one of the best prospects in an NFL Draft class, but Malaki Starks is an exception. A first-team All-American this season, the Georgia Bulldogs' 6-foot-1 defensive back is a special player. Starks, age 21, is an outstanding run defender who flies to the football and does an excellent job consistently bringing down the ball carrier. Those same instincts and athletic traits show up in pass coverage, with Starks showing outstanding range and playmaking ability. He could be a top-12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia Bulldogs

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

College football has not done a very good job developing off-ball linebackers in recent years. The exception is the Georgia Bulldogs. All-American linebacker and reigning Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker, age 20, is one of the best to come out of Athens in a few years. He got into the backfield with relative ease this season – 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks – while also flashing the athleticism to be sticky in coverage and bring pass-catchers down before they get yards after the catch. A surefire first-round pick, a strong performance from Walker in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals could lock him in as a top-15 pick in the NFL Draft.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Isaiah Bond transferred from Alabama to join the Texas Longhorns before the 2024 season, but he didn't post the gaudy stats (532 receptions and 5 touchdowns) you'd expect from a top prospect. However, the 5-foot-11 receiver's ability to create separation and make plays at all levels of the field will translate to the next level. We're not expecting huge performances from Bond – who has just one 100-yard game this season – but he could go off for a few explosive plays against the Sun Devils' secondary. If he can be a standout, Bond could be a first-round pick.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Nittany Lions

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren is one of the most exciting offensive weapons to watch in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Warren moves like someone smaller and that's evident with the way Penn State uses him. He finished the regular season with 92 receptions for 1,095 yards and also received 24 carries that he turned into 197 rushing yards (8.2 yards-per-carry average). Responsible for 10 offensive touchdowns and nearly 1,300 scrimmage yards this season, Warren is the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft and he should excel against Boise State's defense.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka could've been a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but he decided to return to try and win a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He's long been the No. 2 receiver behind generational talents – Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith – but that shouldn't take away from Egbuka's greatness. He had a big game in his last matchup versus the Oregon Ducks – 12 touches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown – numbers that could be replicated in this second meeting. As long as Egbuka comes out of this healthy, he should still be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty isn't just one of the best 2025 NFL Draft prospects in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, he's also one of the top running backs to enter the league in years. The 5-foot-9 and 215-pound running back showcases elite vision and patience, setting up his elusive moves to consistently evade the first defender and pick up chunks of yards. Jeanty battled some injuries late in the year, but he's healthy now and he's already proven himself versus top competition. Even if Boise State doesn't win, Jeanty can cement his status as a top-10 prospect with a great showcase game against Penn State.

Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK