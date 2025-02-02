2025 NFL mock draft: Raiders and Broncos trade up in latest Round 1 predictions

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few months away with critical elements of the pre-draft process already providing a few early risers up rankings. While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are focused on the Super Bowl, all other 30 teams are evaluating prospects who could eventually help them hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Our 2025 NFL mock draft delivers our latest Round 1 predictions for how the first 32 picks will unfold. With that in mind, let’s dive into our first 2025 NFL Draft mock of the offseason. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team

1. Tennessee Titans: Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado

Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans need to replace Will Levis but first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi has made it clear the franchise will take the BPA approach or trade down. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft with the tools to be a perennial All-Pro cornerback. Plus, he can contribute in some offensive packages as a receiver. Tennessee is several years away from contending, they might as well use the first pick on a true game-changing talent instead of reaching for a quarterback. Also Read: Best MLB offseason moves by all 30 teams

2. Las Vegas Raiders*: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

TRADE: Las Vegas Raiders trade 6th, 37th overall picks in 2025 NFL Draft and 2026 2nd to Cleveland Browns for 2nd overall pick With the quarterback class considerably weaker, the price to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft should be more reasonable for the Las Vegas Raiders. As for the Cleveland Browns, a team with cap issues and a thin roster needs a lot of cheap talent on rookie-scale contracts. Plus, the Browns organization shouldn’t feel it is in a position where it has to reach for a signal caller. From the Raiders’ perspective, this is all about providing hope for the future. Mark Davis wants a franchise quarterback and while the Pete Carroll hire helps give this organization credibility in the short-term, Las Vegas currently has no long-term plan at QB or HC. Shedeur Sanders has some Geno Smith to his game, the type of quarterback Carroll knows he can work with. Plus, the Raiders’ third-round pick from the Jets makes this price easier to justify. Related: Tom Brady reported failed 3x in Las Vegas Raiders coaching search

3. New York Giants: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sticking with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll essentially boxes the New York Giants into taking a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Fortunately for the franchise, the player many seem to view as the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft is still on the board. Cam Ward’s arm strength, athleticism and playmaking ability are the traits you look for in a franchise-caliber player who can make the offense better. He might not be the most pro-ready quarterback, but Daboll can build this offense around Ward’s strengths. Plus, he’ll have Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy to work with. Those are key supporting elements for Ward to be successful. Related: Best NFL dynasties ever

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Similar to the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots are in a spot where they need to take best player available regardless of position. With head coach Mike Vrabel taking over, improving a defense that had the fourth-lowest pressure rate (17.6 percent) last season should be a top priority. Penn State’s Abdul Carter is a game-wrecker with the ability to become a double-digit sack player who routinely makes the Pro Bowl. Put a No. 1 edge rusher on the field with No. 1 cornerback Christian Gonzalez and New England will get a lot better defensively next season. Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the hiring of Liam Coen to maximize Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first focus in the 2025 NFL Draft should be improving defensively. In 2024, Jacksonville finished 32nd in ESPN pass-rush win rate (27 percent) and 27th in run-stop win rate (28 percent). All-American defensive lineman Mason Graham can create interior penetration or take up double-teams, which will free up Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen to wreak havoc off the edge. The trio could give Jacksonville one of the best defensive lines in the AFC in a few short years. Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2025

6. Cleveland Browns*: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRADE: Las Vegas Raiders trade 6th, 37th overall picks in 2025 NFL Draft and 2026 2nd to Cleveland Browns for 2nd overall pick After trading down with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cleveland Browns take the best defender on the board. Will Johnson was simply phenomenal in his last two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, demonstrating that he can develop into a high-end No. 1 cornerback. Denzel Ward’s concussion history is part of the justification for the pick as is the fact that Cleveland allowed the sixth-highest QB rating (98.9) to opponents this past season. Plus, a great secondary makes life easier for Myles Garrett and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Related: Worst NFL owners

7. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn’s defenses played well through injuries this past year in part thanks to safety Kerby Joseph. What former Georgia safety Malaki Starks brings to the table is an elite football IQ, outstanding athleticism, unique versatility and a nose for the football. Starks is exactly the type of defensive back Glenn will want to pair behind Sauce Gardner in this New York Jets defense, especially with cornerback DJ Reed Jr likely departing in free agency. Related: New York Jets HC targeting Detroit Lions defender in NFL free agency

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This would be the dream scenario for the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead of splurging on Tee Higgins in free agency, Carolina can find a Higgins-like clone with Tetairoa McMillan. He gives Bryce Young a bonafide No. 1 receiver, which he hasn’t had since entering the league. Plus, not spending on a WR1 allows Carolina to use that money on upgrading the defense. Related: Regrading NFL coaching hires 2024

9. New Orleans Saints: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints need all of the help they can get heading into a multi-season rebuild. Father Time and some awful draft picks by GM Mickey Loomis have resulted in the rapid deterioration of this defense. Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker thrived as an off-ball linebacker in coverage with his speed and instincts making him a strong run defender. At the next level, though, Walker’s massive frame and top-tier athleticism can help him develop into a high-end pass rusher who could become one of the more well-rounded linebackers in the NFL. Related: Insider reveals favorite to become next New Orleans Saints head coach

10. Chicago Bears: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One of the most common points of discussion after the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson centered on how his system worked in large part because of the Detroit Lions offensive line. He knows that and it’s one of the reasons why addressing the trenches will be a top priority for Chicago in the 2025 NFL Draft. Opinions are split on whether or not Campbell is a guard or offensive tackle at the next level. He could play either position for the Bears, what matters is more consistently winning the battle up front. Related: NFL power rankings 2025

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Before the college football season kicked off, not many were talking about Missouri’s Armand Membou as a potential first-round pick. He then dominated in his final season, allowing just 9 pressures and 0 sacks in 410 pass-blocking snaps while excelling as a run blocker. The San Francisco 49ers have two glaring needs at right tackle and left guard, with Membou more than capable of starting at either spot. Plus, he offers a lot of what Kyle Shanahan’s system asks for from linemen. Related: Early NFL free agency predictions 2025

12. Dallas Cowboys: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images

With the Dallas Cowboys hiring former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as offensive coordinator, there’s good reason to believe this front five will improve next season. However, Dallas must find a secondary playmaker to complement CeeDee Lamb. Luther Burden III checks all the boxes, providing a dangerous YAC threat who knows how to get open. With defenses focused on CeeDee Lamb, Burden III would have even more chances at explosive plays. Related: Dallas Cowboys rumors reveal top priority in the 2025 NFL Draft

13. Denver Broncos*: Ashton Jeanty, RB Boise State

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRADE: Denver Broncos trade 20th and 84th overall pick to Miami Dolphins for 13th and 134th overall picks While trading up for a running back is rare, players of Ashton Jeanty’s caliber don’t come around often. He’s a top-10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Denver Broncos need a workhorse who can take some of the offensive load off Bo Nix. Denver already has the offensive line in place to maximize Jeanty’s talent and he can be the piece that makes this a top-12 offense for years to come. Related: Richest NFL owners

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Whether Anthony Richardson takes the third-year leap or not, Shane Steichen’s offense needs another offensive weapon who can get open quickly and serve as the quarterback’s best friend on short and intermediate throws. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren also checks off the athletic markets that Colts GM Chris Ballard will love. Some of Warren’s best games came against top competition and it might not take him long to become one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Related: NFL cap space by team 2025

15: Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Gerogia

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons’ biggest problem last season was the absence of a pass rush. It’s been an issue for years. Adding a veteran from NFL free agency would be great, but this defense needs a long-term building block at edge rusher. While Mykel Williams never lived up to his potential at Georgia, the building blocks (athleticism, length and raw talent) can be molded into an above-average pass rusher. Also Read: Where NFL revenue comes from

16. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jonah Williams fared reasonably well at right tackle this past season, but the standard of play needs to be higher for the Arizona Cardinals moving forward. Josh Simmons started at right tackle for Ohio State back in 2022 before switching to the left side in his final two years. Health is a concern, pushing him outside the top-15 picks, but Simmons’ potential is a Pro Bowl right tackle. Related: Best NFL players of all time

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

One of the standouts at the Senior Bowl, Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart cemented his status as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he wasn’t especially productive in college, traits are what matter to coaches and those were on display during one-on-one drills in Mobile. Stewart gives Cincinnati its new No. 2 edge rusher opposite of Trey Hendrickson and given Stewart’s wingspan and athleticism, the 6-foot-6 edge defender could take over in 2026 after Hendrickson’s deal expires. Related: Top NFL free agents 2025

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks must make overhauling their interior offensive line a top priority this offseason and the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft provides them with a fix. Kelvin Banks Jr. played left tackle at Texas, but his quickest path to becoming an above-average starter in the NFL might be at guard. Plug him in on the left side next to Charles Cross and Seattle might finally start having a functional line that can protect Geno Smith. Related: Highest paid NFL broadcasters

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Viewed as a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft back in September, Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr’s stock fell considerably during the fall. What can’t be denied, though, is his ability to generate pressure and he might just be scratching the surface of his potential. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a presence on the outside who can get around the edge and Pearce’s chances of being productive early in his NFL career would be even higher paired with Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. Related: Best NFL coaches ever

20. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, iOL, Alabama

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

TRADE: Denver Broncos trade 20th and 84th overall pick to Miami Dolphins for 13th and 134th overall picks Improving the offensive line is imperative for the Miami Dolphins to sustain long-term success and to protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While they don’t get an offensive tackle here, trading down a few spots still puts Miami in a position to draft a lineman. Tyler Booker is a plug-and-play starter at guard and if Terron Armstead returns, the left side of the Dolphins’ offensive line will finally be a strength. Related: Super Bowl winners

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Not only do the Pittsburgh Steelers need a reliable No. 2 pass-catcher, but they also need an adult in the receiver room. George Pickens flashes No. 1 potential, but his inability to control his emotions also results in him taking himself out of games. When that happens, Emeka Egbukaa can step in as the go-to option. When they are both on the field, Pickens and Egbuka will complement one another nicely. Related: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver targets this offseason

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers certainly will consider taking a wide receiver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. If tight end Colston Loveland is on the board, however, it’s difficult to see Jm Harbaugh reuniting with his guy. Not only does Loveland fit the culture Harbaugh is creating in Los Angeles, but he also offers the pass-catching skill set that can give Justin Herbert an intermediate weapon to pair with Ladd McConkey. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

23. Green Bay Packers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers defense exceeded expectations under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, but this pass rush had very little to do with it. Mike Green will likely be the highest small-school player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coming off a breakout campaign with 23 tackles for loss and 17 sacks, the 6-foot-4 edge rusher offers a relentless motor with a quality first step after the snep and he knows how to turn his explosiveness into power. Compared to Alex Highsmith by NFL.com, Green could be a very productive No. 2 edge rusher for the Packers. Related: Green Bay Packers free agent targets 2025

24. Minnesota Vikings: Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina

Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

A torn ACL in September prevented Shavon Revel Jr. from starring in East Carolina’s secondary this past season. However, NFL teams will like his size (6-foot-1) in combination with his excellent speed. Footwork will be an issue for him as a rookie, but he offers the toolbox of skills that Brian Flores can develop and the Minnesota Vikings badly need help at cornerback. Related: Love Minnesota Sports? Check Out MinnesotaSportsFan.com

25. Houston Texans: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans absolutely must address the offensive line, in this 2025 NFL mock draft scenario, there isn’t an option worth reaching for. So, Houston taps back into the Ohio State Buckeyes talent pipeline to give Demeco Ryans an interior disruptor. Williams is similar to former Texans’ defensive tackle Maliek Collins and he could shore up an interior position that was one of the few weaknesses on Houston’s defense in 2024. Related: Redrafting the 2024 NFL Draft

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams defensive line is well-positioned to be one of this team’s greatest strengths for years to come. Now it’s time to do the same for the opposite side of the football. Josh Conerly Jr. excelled in pass protection this year with the Oregon Ducks and while the scheme doesn’t translate well to the NFL, his athleticism, size and quick feet absolutely do. Related: NFL insider sheds light on Matthew Stafford’s future with Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the best defenses in the league down the stretch, but there is one glaring weakness remaining in the secondary. Cornerback Brandon Stephens must be replaced this offseason and this could be a situation where Jahdae Barron would excel. Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins are already established as the top corners in Baltimore, allowing defensive coordinator Zach Orr to take advantage of Barron’s unique versatility. Related: Insider reveals when Baltimore Ravens might make Justin Tucker decision

28. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions tried multiple options at No. 2 edge rusher and none of them panned out, with the lack of pass-rushing depth becoming even more evident after the Aidan Hutchinson injury. While JT Tuimoloau isn’t a premier pass rusher by any means, he can be a dependable three-down player at the next level and offers a motor that the Lions coaching staff will like. Related: NFL teams that never won a Super Bowl

29. Washington Commanders: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders can find a No. 2 wideout for Jayden Daniels in free agency, but the 2025 NFL Draft is where the franchise needs to find its next top pass rusher. Nic Scourton’s stock has fallen in recent months, but what Dan Quinn will fall in love with is the hustle, tenacity and strength he plays with. Having drawn some NFL comps to Cameron Jordan, the Commanders coaching staff would be the ideal group to develop Scourton and get the most out of him. Related: Washington Commanders free agent targets 2025

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have two good defensive linemen – Ed Oliver and Greg Rousseau – while DaQuan Jones isn’t a safe bet to maintain his play entering his age-33 season. Kenneth Grant, standing at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds, is a massive human being with the strength to match his size and it helps him eat up blocks and create some interior penetration. At the very least, he can be a gap filler for Buffalo. Related: Best tight ends of all time

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jack Sawyer shined in the College Football Playoffs, recording 4.5 sacks with 1 forced fumble and 6 pass deflections. The 6-foot-5 edge defender would provide an immediate boost for a Philadelphia Eagles defense that could lose both Brandon Graham (retirement) and Josh Sweat (free agency) this offseason. He also won’t have to be “the guy” on a defensive front that already has Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Related: Super Bowl LIX preview, matchups to watch and stats to know

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images