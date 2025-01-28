7 Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver upgrades to pursue this offseason

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a No. 1 receiver in George Pickens, yet he also has some trouble with inconsistency. No matter what, the Steelers need to add some talent to their receiver room; whether that’s a secondary receiver or a top option remains to be seen.

Recently, team owner Art Rooney noted that the wide receiver room would “have to be addressed.” With that in mind, here are seven potential wide receiver upgrades the Steelers should consider this offseason.

Sign Stefon Diggs

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Stefon Diggs tore his ACL this past season, but he’s expected to be healthy by the start of the 2025 season. Unfortunately for him, he’s also a free agent, and his market could take a hit due to a mostly lost year. Yet, prior to his injury, Diggs still averaged 62 yards per game (YPG), which would have translated to a respectable 1,054-yard campaign. The Steelers would love that type of production from any wideout. Related: 15 early NFL free agency predictions for 2025

Trade for Davante Adams

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With Aaron Rodgers’ future in New York in question, Davante Adams’ status remains in doubt too. What if the Steelers somehow emerge as a viable contender for Aaron Rodgers? While it seems unlikely, a potential package deal including Adams too could help swing momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor. The three-time All-Pro is 32 now, but he’s also coming off a 1,063-yard season despite playing in just 14 games. That’s enough juice to get excited about. Related: 2024 NFL Draft redo: Redrafting the first round

Trade up and draft Luther Burden

Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Steelers would rather draft another young player who would be much more affordable. They have a history of nailing draft picks when it comes to receivers, and Luther Burden may be their most talented target yet. He’s a complete receiver capable of running every route and doing plenty of damage after the catch. He’d be a great fit next to Pickens. Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

Sign Chris Godwin

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin has long played second fiddle to Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, so he’s already used to what some might say is a reduced role. The soon-to-be 29-year-old former Super Bowl winner was arguably in the midst of a career year, averaging 82 YPG before suffering a fractured ankle. He also has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, quietly making him one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL. Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Trade for Cooper Kupp

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There’s no telling how much Cooper Kupp has left in the tank. He’s fallen behind Puka Nacua when it comes to targets, and the Los Angeles Rams have reportedly considered trading the former Super Bowl winner in the past. Those talks could begin again this offseason with the soon-to-be 32-year-old facing a $29.7 million cap hit in 2025. He hasn’t played a full season since breaking the NFL’s receptions record in 2021, which was his only year with more than 1,000 yards, but if he can stay in the lineup, he could be a buy-low target that reaps big rewards. Related: Identifying top Cooper Kupp landing spots in 2025

Trade for DK Metcalf

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

If the Steelers do consider a George Pickens trade this offseason, DK Metcalf could be an ideal replacement as a 6-foot-4, 235-pound monster who plays with physicality. Metcalf is no longer the top dog in Seattle after being surpassed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s also set to enter the final year of his contract, which could put him on the trade block. Pittsburgh would be wise to give Seattle a call. Related: Pittsburgh Steelers urged to trade three-time All-Pro

Sign Tee Higgins away from Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images