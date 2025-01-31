Dallas Cowboys rumors reveal big target early in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys offseason got off to a surprising start with the team replacing Mike McCarthy with head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Amid ample skepticism around the league regarding the hire, the Cowboys front office is now turning its focus to the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are plenty of other matters for the team to attend to. Among the upcoming Cowboys free agents, starters Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, Eric Kendricks, Osa Odighizuwa and Rico Dowdle all face uncertain futures with Dallas. With so many key contributors eligible to hit the open market, there are numerous needs to address this offseason.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025

It will likely start with the 2025 NFL Draft. The pre-draft process is already underway, with Cowboys scouts and executives attending the Shrine Bowl followed by the Senior Bowl. While the club is months out from finalizing its draft board, there is reportedly one position the team wants to address early in the NFL Draft.

Sportskeeda‘s Tony Pauline reports that the Cowboys front office “will look” to draft a wide receiver within the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. It comes at a time when the wide receiver position isn’t quite as deep as in previous draft classes.

Related: Grading NFL coaching hires 2025, including the Dallas Cowboys

Holding the 12th overall pick, Dallas likely has no shot at landing Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He has all the traits to be a No. 1 receiver at the next level, providing elite size and excellent athleticism that could transform him into a perennial Pro Bowl receiver.

If he’s off the board and the Cowboys want to spend a first-round pick on a wide receiver, Missouri’s Luther Burden III or Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka are compelling options. Both could be excellent No. 2 receivers in Dallas, with Burden a particularly nice fit to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

Related: NFL cap space by team 2025, includes the Dallas Cowboys cap space

On the other hand, Dallas could wait until Round 2 to target Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor or it could hope either Texas Longhorns wide receiver (Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden) falls into the second round. Either way, the early 2025 NFL Draft rumors point to Dallas making it a priority to land a No. 2 receiver. If they are successful, it could be one of the biggest steps toward Dallas having an elite offense next season.