Tom Brady reportedly failed three times in Las Vegas Raiders coaching search

Tom Brady is one of the best NFL players of all time, with a track record of success in the regular season and playoffs that exceeds every player in the history of the National Football League. However, in his first season as a Las Vegas Raiders owner, he’s already failed three times.

Brady’s deal to buy a minority stake in the Raiders franchise finally went through in 2024 with majority owner Mark Davis immediately tasking the all-time great with key offseason decisions. The first step was the Raiders coaching search, with an all-out effort to land a top name who could turn the franchise around.

At the start of the coaching search, Brady had two primary Raiders coaching candidates. He either wanted to reunite with former teammate Mike Vrabel, bringing him in to create a modern version of the ‘Patriot Way’ or he wanted Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

However, Brady was quickly informed that Vrabel would become the next New England Patriots coach. With his close friend off the board, the future Hall of Famer pivoted to Johnson and reportedly convinced him to interview with Las Vegas. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they were turned down again when Johnson agreed to become the Chicago Bears head coach.

The rejections forced Las Vegas to pivot quickly with the NFL coaching carousel accelerating. With Johnson, Vrabel and Aaron Glenn off the board, the Raiders coaching search turned to a new target.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Brady then wanted to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen. L Once again, though, Las Vegas was turned down when Coen chose to become the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

After being denied by their top three candidates, Las Vegas pivoted for the final time to former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. The hire has since received mixed, with several around the league ridiculing the decision. Carroll, who turns 74 in September, is expected to be a short-term solution for the Raiders with the franchise hoping he can provide credibility to an organization that desperately needs it.

In a few short years, though, another Raiders coaching search will be launched with the franchise hopeful Brady is more successful at landing the head coach he covets.