Super Bowl LIX preview: Stats to know, matchups to watch for Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs

Who will win the Super Bowl? The stage is set for Super Bowl LIX with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs that felt inevitable for months. Two of the best NFL teams in 2024 now go head to head for the Lombardi Trophy, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Ahead of the big game, or Super Bowl LIX preview takes you through stats you need to know and matchups to watch for the Eagles vs Chiefs game. Let’s dive in.

Travis Kelce vs Philadelphia Eagles linebackers

The Philadelphia Eagles lost linebacker Nakobe Dean to a season-ending knee injury in the Wild Card Round, forcing Oren Burks into the starting lineup. In the next two playoff games, opponents' tight ends drew 30 targets and turned them into 23 receptions for 201 receiving yards. For comparison, the Eagles allowed the fewest receiving yards per game (34.76) and the lowest yards-per-target average (7.74) during the regular season. It doesn't bode well for Philadelphia against Kansas City, especially given the matchup. In four Super Bowl appearances, Travis Kelce has averaged 7.8 receptions and 87.5 receiving yards per game. The Eagles have minimal defensive weaknesses, but this is one area the Chiefs' offense can exploit.

Saquon Barkley vs Kansas City Chiefs run defense

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the best run defenses in the NFL for the majority of the regular season. From Weeks 2-14, opponents averaged just 80.3 rushing yards and 0.8 rushing touchdowns per game with a 3.5 yards-per-carry average. During that 12-game stretch, Kansas City ranked third in Defensive Rush EPA (-0.182) with the fourth-lowest Rush Success rate allowed (34.9%). It fell off. Kansas City Chiefs run defense (Last 6 games): 146.5 rushing yards per game allowed, 5.08 yards-per-carry average, 1 rushing touchdown per game allowed It's an alarming trend ahead of this matchup against Saquon Barkley. Even with the Offensive Player of the Year limited in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles' offense still averaged 227.7 rushing yards per game with 10 rushing touchdowns and a 6.6 yards-per-carry average in the playoffs. Barring changes from Steve Sapgnuolo, this matchup massively swings in Philadelphia's favor.

A.J. Brown vs Trent McDuffie

While Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie won’t shadow Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown the entire game, the times they line up on one will be one of the best Super Bowl LIX matchups. It’s also one of the few instances of two All-Pro players going head-to-head in this game. Trent McDuffie stats : 82.9 QB rating, 6.1 yards per target, 60% completion rate allowed, 50.2 percent man coverage rate

If McDuffie can contain Brown, taking away Jalen Hurts' top option, it makes life considerably easier for this Chiefs' defense. Kansas City could then have Justin Reid help out No. 2 cornerback Jaylen Watson more against DeVonta Smith. Watson – 56.25 QB rating allowed on 47 pass-coverage snaps – has come back strong since his injury though. Philadelphia's receiver tandem has the bigger names, but Kansas City's outside corners could surprise in this game.

Jalen Carter vs Kansas City Chiefs LG Mike Caliendo

After nearly a full season of issues at left tackle, the Kansas City Chiefs moved All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the outside. It strengthened the team's pass protection, but keeping Thuney in that spot for this Super Bowl matchup means All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter can line up against replacement guard Mike Caliendo. Jalen Carter stats: 16 QB hits, 12 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 23 pressures That is a massive weak link in the Chiefs' offensive line. For added context, Caliendo has the ninth-worst PFF pass block grade (43.6) in the NFL among qualified guards this season. Meanwhile, Carter has the second-most sacks (two) and the most pressures (20) among defensive linemen in the NFL playoffs. You need a defensive game-wrecker to slow down the Chiefs' offense, Carter is that.

Chris Jones vs Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive line

The primary concern for Philadelphia heading into the Super Bowl is the health of the interior offensive line. Cam Jurgens (back) and Landon Dickerson (knee) are both banged up with issues that won't get that much better before the Eagles and Chiefs take the field. That makes the matchup against Chris Jones even more difficult. Chris Jones stats: 38 pressures, 20 QB hits, 9 TFLs, 5 sacks, 16% ESPN pass-rush win rate (1st), 70% double-team rate (2nd) If the injuries force Philadelphia to double-team the All-Pro defensive tackle even more frequently, that opens things up for edge rushers George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu. Now, the Eagles do have two All-Pro offensive tackles, but they would still be susceptible to a blitz. Plus, Jones has a lengthy track record of making game-changing or championship-sealing plays in the biggest moments.

Patrick Mahomes vs Philadelphia Eagles DC Vic Fangio

