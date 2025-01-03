5 bold predictions for New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles regular season finale

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants (3-13) will close out their disastrous 2024 season in Philadelphia against the Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, where they haven’t won since 2013.

Despite the long history between these rivals, including Saquon Barkley signing with the Eagles in the offseason, the game’s intrigue diminished when Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Barkley and many starters would sit.

Sunday’s game could have significant implications for Giants head coach Brian Daboll, as this will be his final opportunity to make an impression on owner John Mara before the offseason.

With Daboll’s job potentially on the line and the Eagles looking to maintain their home winning streak against New York, this game could be more exciting than anticipated.

Here are five bold predictions.

Malik Nabers will have 15 catches and set new NFL rookie receptions record

Malik Nabers has lived up to the hype since the Giants selected him sixth overall. The rookie receiver has already set a new franchise rookie reception record (104), and with four more catches, he’ll break Steve Smith’s single-season Giants record (107). Nabers currently trails Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers (108 receptions) for the NFL rookie record. Expect quarterback Drew Lock to target Nabers heavily, resulting in 15 or more receptions on Sunday as he surpasses Bowers’ mark.

Eagles will have over 150 rushing without Saquon Barkley

While Eagles fans won’t see Barkley chase Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record (2,105 yards), Philadelphia’s ground game should still thrive. Kenneth Gainwell, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, faces a Giants defense ranked 31st against the run and depleted by injuries. Expect Gainwell and the Eagles’ other backs to combine for over 150 rushing yards.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette will return another kickoff for touchdown

Fresh off being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his 100-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, Ihmir Smith-Marsette will repeat the feat against Philadelphia.

Eagles defense will sack Drew Lock five times

Despite recording just 41 sacks this season, the Eagles’ pass rush should thrive against an injured Giants offensive line. With Evan Neal (rib/hip) and John Michael Schmitz Jr. (ankle) missing practice, Philadelphia’s defensive reserves will harass Drew Lock throughout the game, recording five sacks.

Giants will win in Philadelphia for first time in over 11 years

The Giants’ last victory in Philadelphia came on October 27, 2013. Though it may disappoint fans hoping for a higher draft position and shot at a top quarterback prospect, New York will finally end this streak on Sunday.

Prediction: Giants 31, Eagles 24