New England Patriots make surprise decision for Week 1 starting QB: What does it mean for Drake Maye and Joe Milton?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Despite having a pair of talented young quarterbacks, New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has decided to go with experience over upside at quarterback for the team’s Week 1 season opener.

Aside from an attempt at a blockbuster trade to acquire 49ers stud wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, there has been no bigger story for the Patriots this summer than who will be their Week 1 starting QB. The team used a pair of picks in April to select prospects, Drake Maye and Joe Milton. And they both have garnered headlines for their play this summer.

Also Read: Watch time, channel, and latest injury report for New England Patriots game in Week 1

However, journeyman signal-caller Jacoby Brissett has been quietly lurking in the background. Putting forth his usual steady veteran play. And it seems that was enough to sway the New England decision-makers. On Thursday morning, ahead of their season opener next weekend, it was revealed that head coach Jerod Mayo has chosen Brissett to be under center for their game against the Bengals on Sept. 8.

It isn’t a completely stunning move, but is still a bit surprising. Considering the organization used the third pick overall in April on Maye. Plus the team is not expected to be a serious playoff contender in 2024. So what does this now mean for Maye and fellow rookie Milton?

What does Jacoby Brissett winning the New England Patriots QB1 job mean for Drake Maye and Joe Milton?

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Could the news of Drake Maye or Joe Milton not winning the Patriots’ Week 1 starting job be viewed as negative? Sure, we are in a time where rookies are fast-tracked into starting jobs, especially at quarterback. Furthermore, since New England is likely to have a losing season in 2024, getting Maye or Milton as many reps as possible before an eventual turnaround in 2025 is a big plus.

However, deciding against rushing them into a position where they may have many failures is not a bad choice either. There have been rumblings during the summer about the former North Carolina star’s up-and-down play.

Jordan Love’s outstanding showing for the Packers last season was proof that letting a young QB sit for a while and watch could pay off in a major way. And Bryce Young’s horrid rookie season for the Panthers bolsterd that strategy.

Yet, others will look at the dynamite performance of CJ Stroud in 2023 and suggest Maye or Milton could have the upside to make the Patriots a surprise team this season. But, Brisett is a rock-solid QB. And there is potential for the offense to get off to a faster start with him leading it. Maybe even steal some surprise wins when every team is going through the early season motions.

That is how Mayo is probably looking at things. He is prioritizing the chance to steal some victories early. And maybe be in playoff contention late in the year. If it means Maye and Milton are more prepared when they eventually do see game action, it can be a win-win for the New England Patriots.

However, if the offense falters early, the HC will take a lot of heat for not going with a more exciting option in Week 1.

Also Read: Where do the New England Patriots land in our latest NFL offense rankings?