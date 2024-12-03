Week 6 NBA power rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NBA teams right now, including the Knicks, Lakers and Bucks

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The first month and a half of the 2024-25 NBA season is in the books and now is a good time to look at the current pecking order in our latest NBA power rankings. A few teams have surprised for good and bad reasons over the first six weeks of the new season. At the same time, others have continued their elite and awful play from the 2023-24 campaign. So, without further ado, let's look at which clubs are the 10 worst and 10 best teams in the NBA right now.

10 worst NBA teams after the first six weeks of the NBA season

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Not every NBA team can get off to a flying start in the new season. Several teams have issues dating back to last season that they must first overcome before they can earn respectability around the game. However, others have gotten off to some shockingly awful starts that have many around the game confused. Let’s look at the 10 worst teams in the NBA after the first six weeks of the season.

10. Detroit Pistons

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons were the worst team in basketball last season. However, things have turned around for Motown's favorite team this season. After the first six weeks, they are hovering around .500 and playing competitive ball. New head coach JB Bickerstaff has made a difference, and helping former first-round pick Jaden Ivey turn into a real difference-maker has played a massive role in Detroit's solid start to the season. They aren't world-beaters, but they are still far better than the awful team they were last season.

9. Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Despite a pretty good roster, the Portland Trail Blazers are again one of the worst teams in the NBA heading into November. While they have several players that would be good third options on any team, the lack of a legit No. 1, or even No. 2, scoring threat is why they are averaging just 107.2 PPG. Which is bottom three in the NBA. Head coach Chauncey Billups is on the hottest seat in the league.

7. Chicago Bulls

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Over the first month, the Chicago Bulls had played well, and Zach LaVine boosted his trade value by returning to his All-Star form. Likewise for veteran big man Nikola Vucevic. But in the end, Lonzo Ball was supposed to be the igniter to get them back to relevancy. Just like he did a few years ago. However, injuries and bad luck have again limited him to just a few games this season. Unsurprisingly, the Bulls have had another disappointing season thus far.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is back healthy and playing like a no-doubt All-Star. Plus, second-year man Brandon Miller is playing well. Unfortunately, that is where it ends, and despite their performances, the Charlotte Hornets have one of the worst scoring offenses in the game (1-7.5 PPG). It is why they have one of the worst records in the NBA entering December.

5. Toronto Raptors

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the Toronto Raptors were one of the best-scoring teams in the league to begin the year. However, a season-altering injury to talented scorer Immanuel Quickly sapped the life out of their offense since. Furthermore, with the Raptors being among the worst defensive teams in the league this season, this group will remain in a fight to avoid having one of the worst records in the league all year.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers should be a major player in the East this season — when their top two players are on the floor. Unfortunately, Joel Embiid and Paul George have missed much of the new season and also won't play in back-to-backs. The club has wracked up a shocking amount of losses over the first couple of months, and this is becoming a hole that will be really hard to dig out of the further it goes along.

3. Utah Jazz

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

In year three as head coach, Will Hardy is feeling a lot more pressure after a season and a half of poor play from the Utah Jazz. The goal from the top is to be better this year. Unfortunately, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA to start the season. They already have a trio of losing streaks of four or more games and with top star Lauri Markkanen off to a mediocre start, there will be more losing streaks on the horizon.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has a very talented roster. But who knows when he will get it at full strength? Dejounte Murray finally returned in November to make his Pels debut. But CJ McCollum has also missed some time, but worst of all, top star Zion Williamson will be out for weeks with a hamstring injury. This group has been a disappointment for the same reason as the 76ers. They also are creating a massive hole to dig out of.

1. Washington Wizards

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Even with new head coach Brian Keefe, the Washington Wizards have been an absolute mess this season and are definitely one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Jordan Poole has been better in his second season with the team. However, top star Kyle Kuzma is off to a very rough start. With the team amid a 14-game losing skid entering December, they look like a team that could challenge for the worst record in NBA history this season.

10 best NBA teams after the first month and a half of the NBA schedule

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Now it is time to look at the cream of the Week 6 NBA crop. Some of the teams below were expected to be among the 10 best to start the NBA schedule. However, there are a few surprises after the sixth week of the season.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks added future hall-of-famer Klay Thompson in the summer. And will have key role players Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington on the roster from the start of the season. While they hit some bumps in the road over the first few weeks, they seem to be hitting a groove of late. They have both a top-10 level offense (117.9 PPG) and defense (111.4 opponents PPG) as we enter December. That is a very good place to be for the defending Western Conference champs.

9. Los Angeles Lakers

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers this season were not high. That's what comes with having a new head coach with no experience at any level in the job. However, over the first month and a half, JJ Redick is making the LA front office look smart after getting off to a 12-8 start. It is still very early, but the newbie coach is pressing the right buttons. Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP candidate and the fact that 10-year veteran D'Angelo Russell bought into being benched and has been better for it sends an exciting message about their potential.

8. Golden State Warriors

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 2024 edition of the Golden State Warriors has been fascinating. Klay Thompson is gone, and Jonathan Kuminga has not turned into a third star for the team. Even the legendary Steph Curry is not putting up his usual wild scoring stats. Nevertheless, they are one of the better teams in the NBA by playing a fun team ball and, most importantly, a top 10 level defense. The Warriors are looking a lot more like those legendary early title teams this season.

7. New York Knicks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a ton of potential. But the first half was always going to be about building chemistry among their retooled starting five, especially on defense. They have hit some bumps in the road and suffered surprise losses. But they seem to gaining steam in recent weeks. They are a top-10 team on offense (117.8 PPG), but as we enter December their defense is coming together. If they can play the type of D head coach Tom Thibodeau wants this is one of the best teams in the NBA.

6. Memphis Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzles were expected to be far better this season with superstar Ja Morant back. And so far the results have been positive. Yet, what makes their start so promising is that many talent evaluators felt Jaren Jackson Jr. would take another development step forward in the new season. And so far the defensive ace is proving to be a legitimate No. 2 to Morant.

5. Orlando Magic

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic got hit with a massive blow early in the season when top star Paolo Banchero suffered a torn oblique. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley deserves a huge amount of credit. Despite being without their top player the team has persevered. They have a top-four record in the East and the best defense in basketball entering December. Furthermore, Franz Wagner was tasked with elevating his game with his running mate and has admirably picked up some of the extra scoring slack. Orlando is one of the best stories in the NBA right now.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder were without big-ticket free agent addition Isaiah Hartenstein for much of the season. Then, they lost young star Chet Holmgren to a major injury. Yet, it has not stopped them from being one of the top teams in the game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing like a superstar, and they still have the second-best defense in the NBA (103.6). OKC will be among the best teams in the league all year. But once they get their full assemblage of talent back, watch out.

3. Houston Rockets

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets showed some late-season promise in year one for head coach Ime Udoka. They have continued that momentum in 2024 by kicking off the season with a 15-6 start. What is exciting is that the strong showing is led by young stars Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun and backed by at top three defense in the NBA (106.3 PPG). The Rockets are quickly turning into the new "it" team of this season.

2. Boston Celtics

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics were one of the top teams in our NBA power rankings throughout last season and will remain near the top all season long, barring a major injury. They have one of the best-scoring teams in the league, and big man Kristaps Porzingis hasn't even played yet. Their defense is top 10 level, and the "Unicorn" will likely help improve that upon his return. They are an elite squad in the league and aren't even at full strength yet. Terrifying.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images