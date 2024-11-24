Mark Cuban shockingly says NBA has banned him from his traditional seat at Dallas Mavericks games

Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban claims his days sitting behind the bench for the team’s games on the road are over. And it was not his choice.

Like Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones in the NFL, Mark Cuban is, without a doubt, one of the NBA’s most famous coaches. He was one of the league’s first billionaire owners, but he was also a stark contrast to the type of owners fans had seen for generations.

Instead of looking down from on high in a luxury suite, Mark Cuban could always be found at his baseline seat adjacent to the Mavericks bench or in the row behind his players on the road. However, he broke the mold of an owner and was as loud and boisterous in rooting for his team as any fan was in the nosebleeds.

Those positions near the Dallas bench have always rubbed the league the wrong way. And the manner in which he supported the team often led to fines from the NBA. However, after selling away majority control of the team in November, he no longer has the leverage he once had the league is making the most of an opportunity they have long relished.

Mark Cuban banned from sitting behind the Dallas Mavericks bench during road games

Mark Cuban was not in person for the Mavericks’ big win against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday. And he won’t be in attendance for their game Sunday in Miami or Monday in Atlanta. And over the weekend the minority owner explained to NBA insider Marc Stein why he will not be sitting in his traditional seat for Dallas’ upcoming road games.

“The NBA got really, really, really petty and said that I can’t sit behind the bench anymore,” Cuban said.

He admitted his typical seat on the road was actually a violation of league rules throughout his 23-year run as majority owner. However, now that he has taken on a lesser role and is not even technically the team’s governor, the league saw the chance to formally stop him from using his power to break the rules.

