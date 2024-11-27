NBA insider reveals Joel Embiid’s professionalism ‘questioned consistently’ within Philadelphia 76ers, league

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Does Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid have a problem with how he’s viewed across the NBA and even within his own franchise?

Embiid has only played in four games this season due to left-knee injury load management and being suspended for three games due to an altercation with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the 76ers’ locker room. Embiid took issue with Hayes bringing up the superstar’s son and late brother in a column.

Last week, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on a leaked closed-door team meeting the Philadelphia 76ers had after blowing a 19-point lead in a loss to the Miami Heat. Young All-Star Tyrese Maxey called out Embiid for consistently being late to team activities.

After the meeting was leaked, Embiid was extremely upset.

“Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s***,” Embiid said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell.

“We talked about a lot of things [during the meeting]. I don’t want to get into the details, but that whole thing [with Maxey] probably took 30 seconds. But then again, it’s Joel Embiid, so we’ve got to make everything blown out of proportion.

“It’s whatever. I’ll take it all. I’m the reason for everything, so I’ll take the blame for everything.”

It’s been an abysmal start to the season for the 76ers. With championship aspirations, their season is already swirling down the drain at 3-13. Embiid will miss his 13th game of the season Wednesday night, while Paul George, who signed a four-year, $212 million contract, will be sidelined for an eighth game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Maxey was also previously out for six games with a hamstring injury. The Big 3 of Embiid, George, and Maxey have played just six minutes together this season.

Before the season even started, Embiid said he would most likely never play in back-to-back games for the rest of his career to stay healthy for the playoffs. However, he walked back that comment somewhat after the season started, claiming he was trolling.

NBA insider reveals there’s been issues about Joel Embiid’s professionalism

During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” podcast, The Athletic NBA insider Sam Amick revealed that many around the league, and even within the 76ers organization, have questioned Embiid’s professionalism.

“I’ll be honest guys, I knew that his professionalism had been questioned consistently around the league and within the organization,” noted Amick.

There have constantly been questions about Embiid’s weight and conditioning when the season starts. He’s been injured every year he’s been in the NBA and has never been healthy during the playoffs.

Amick states that league executives told him that the media has been “way too soft” on Embiid throughout his career.

“Then all of a sudden in these conversations you’re constantly having with folks around the league, the narrative instantly became, ‘You — in the media — you all have been way too soft on him and this has been going on forever.’ That contrast between the discussion before and the discussion after was pretty great,” Amick said.

“I’m still not sure what my take is on how much folks are piling on versus what’s really been the case. You know, the weight is something that yes, within the Sixers, that has been a concern for a long time. It’s that kind of first get out of the gym mentality that he has not necessarily always had.”

For 76ers fans hoping for a fresh start and wondering if the franchise could trade Embiid, it won’t be able to happen this season. Since he signed a contract extension in September, he wouldn’t be allowed to be dealt until March, which is a month after the trade deadline.

