NBA insider reveals ‘furious’ Joel Embiid wants to find Philadelphia 76ers’ ‘supposed snitch’ for leaking locker room meeting

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers’ brutal season continues to spiral.

Paul George, who signed a four-year, $212 million deal, is hurt once again. During the third quarter of Wednesday night’s loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, he hyperextended his left knee.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, similar to the one he had in the preseason. He will miss the next two games and will be reevaluated next Monday.

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has a bone bruise in his left knee and is listed out for the next two games. He will be re-evaluated on Monday. pic.twitter.com/vxKeON5z78 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2024

George had already missed six games this season before his latest injury.

Wednesday night was the first time all season George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey all played together, but it lasted only two quarters.

Embiid has missed 10 games due to left knee injury management, and Maxey was out for six games due to a hamstring strain.

This comes as Embiid is furious after conversations from a team meeting were leaked where the former MVP was called out by Maxey for being late to team activities.

Related: Tyrese Maxey calls out Joel Embiid being late ‘for everything’ as Philadelphia 76ers season continues to spiral

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid rips source who leaked team meeting to media

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Following Wednesday night’s loss to the Grizzlies, where Embiid dropped 35 points, the All-Star slammed whoever told reporters about what was discussed in Monday’s team meeting, which occurred after the 76ers blew a 19-point lead to the Miami Heat.

“Whoever leaked that is a real piece of s***,” Embiid said, via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Gina Mizell.

“We talked about a lot of things [during the meeting]. I don’t want to get into the details, but that whole thing [with Maxey] probably took 30 seconds. But then again, it’s Joel Embiid, so we’ve got to make everything blown out of proportion.

“It’s whatever. I’ll take it all. I’m the reason for everything, so I’ll take the blame for everything.”

People close to Joel Embiid think he wants to find the snitch in the Sixers’ locker room, per @JakeLFischer



“When ESPN reported details on Tuesday morning, from inside the 76ers' team meeting following Monday night's blown lead in Miami, one league figure close to… pic.twitter.com/XmJHyxxMze — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 21, 2024

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Embiid wants to find who leaked Monday’s meeting.

“So when ESPN reported details on Tuesday morning, from inside the 76ers’ team meeting following Monday night’s blown lead in Miami, one league figure close to Philadelphia’s All-Star center told me: ‘Joel is going to be furious.’ And that Embiid was going to try and find the Sixers’ supposed snitch,” Fischer reports.

Embiid has only played in four games this season due to injury management and a three-game suspension following an altercation with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes. The 76ers are 0-4 with Embiid on the court and have a league-worst record of 2-12.

The 76ers next play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Related: How To Watch the Philadelphia 76ers: Best Options for 2024