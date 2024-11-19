Tyrese Maxey calls out Joel Embiid being late ‘for everything’ as Philadelphia 76ers season continues to spiral

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have turned into a real-life soap opera.

Following Monday night’s 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat, in which they blew a 19-point lead, the 76ers held a team meeting where young All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey called out former MVP Joel Embiid, , according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Maxey reportedly criticized Embiid for consistently being late “for everything” and addressed how it impacts teammates and coaches.

“Joel, you know I love you. But it starts with you, and your habits,” Maxey told Embiid, according to The Athletic.

ESPN reports that Embiid heeded Maxey’s messages but voiced his frustration about the 76ers’ on-court execution. Embiid has played in only three games this season due to left knee injury management and a suspension following an altercation with The Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

“Tyrese loves Big Fella, but this is the elephant in the room,” a person involved in the meeting told Charania.

Maxey and Embiid, who are extremely close friends, have consistently held each other accountable in the past.

The 76ers are currently 2-11 and 0-3 with Embiid in the lineup. Historically, only eight teams have started as poorly as the 76ers and still made the playoffs.

Related: NBA reveals Joel Embiid dealing with undisclosed ‘left knee condition’ as Philadelphia 76ers hit with fine

Will the Philadelphia 76ers continue sticking with Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey?

The 76ers’ season has become a nightmare that Freddy Krueger couldn’t dream up.

Beyond Embiid’s issues, Paul George has missed seven games due to a left knee bone bruise, and Maxey has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury. The three stars have yet to play together.

The team’s complementary players have struggled, except for rookie Jared McCain, who has been the only bright spot in an ugly season.

Despite the 76ers’ lackluster start, The Athletic reports that the jobs of president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse are secure.

The 76ers will look to get back to their winnings ways against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Related: How To Watch the Philadelphia 76ers: Best Options for 2024