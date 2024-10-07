Utah Jazz rumor reveals updated and absurd asking price Danny Ainge has for a Walker Kessler trade

Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

A new report reveals why the Utah Jazz did not trade Walker Kessler this summer despite some serious interest from around the NBA.

Following the 2022-23 season, there were high hopes for Utah’s potential. That year they overachieved and were actually in the playoff chase into the final months of the season. A major reason for the increased expectations was a belief they had a dynamite frontcourt duo in Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen.

Markkanen had another good showing last season, however, Kessler seemed to regress. Despite a year of experience under his belt, the second-year man did not improve in 2023-24. And the three-point shooting that made him a unique threat from the five spot fell from 33% to 21%. It is probably why the organization went from seeing him as a long-term building block to a player they were willing to trade this summer.

During the offseason, the New York Knicks reportedly made a strong push for the 23-year-old. However, talks did not go far, and rumors around the NBA suggested it was due to the asking price. In July, it was believed that Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge was looking for a first-round pick in a trade for Kessler. However, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein revealed a different asking price for the big man on Sunday.

Utah Jazz reportedly want ‘at least two first-round picks’ in Walker Kessler trade

“It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler,” Stein wrote in a new post on his Substack page. If true, that is an absurd cost for a player who was a late first-round pick and had a down year last season.

It could all be a part of negotiating strategies. And the Utah Jazz could be starting really high and working down to a good but more reasonable return. However, Ainge has shown in the past he is willing to be patient and wait until he gets what he is looking for. His trade returns for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are proof of that.

