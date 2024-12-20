8 winners/losers after Christian Walker signs reported 3-year, $60 million deal with Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso

Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros have solidified their infield after reportedly signing first baseman Christian Walker for three years, $60 million. The signing comes after St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado nixed a trade to Houston. The Astros immediately went to Plan B and signed one of the best all-around first basemen in the game today. Let’s take a look at the eight winners and losers from the Walker signing.

Winner: Christian Walker

Christian Walker has been one of the best first basemen in baseball for the last three years. During that time, he won three consecutive Gold Gloves with the Arizona Diamondbacks while hitting 95 home runs. Walker was able to cash in, as he tripled his previous career earnings with the new $60 million deal.

Loser: Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost one of their best all-around players and team leaders in Christian Walker. They now have to replace a power-hitting, Gold Glove-winning first baseman. That will be tough to do.

Winner: Houston Astros

Loser: Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman's tenure is officially over in Houston. With the Walker signing and the Astros trading for third baseman Isaac Paredes, there's no room for the homegrown talent on the roster. Bregman will leave the Astros as a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.

Winner: Isaac Paredes

With Walker now entrenched at first base, the newly acquired Isaac Paredes will stay at third base, where he has developed into an All-Star. Over 335 games at third, Paredes has six defensive runs saved above average.

Loser: Nolan Arenado

Where will Nolan Arenado end up now? The St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman used his no-trade clause to nix a deal to the Houston Astros, a perennial playoff team. Arenado wants to play for a win-now team, but what team is willing to trade for a player who has regressed offensively and defensively the last two seasons and is still owed $74 million?

Winner: Pete Alonso

8. Loser: Seattle Mariners

