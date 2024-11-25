Houston Astros re-signing Alex Bregman looks very unlikely again after new rumor reveals huge money gap in contract talks

A prominent MLB insider offered up an update on ongoing contract talks between the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, and it seems recent hope that he would re-sign may have disappeared.

MLB free agency has been open for a few weeks but a lot of the attention is on New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto. The 26-year-old is one of the best players in the game, and the chance to sign such an elite talent as they are just entering their prime is a massive story.

However, this year’s free agent class is deep and has quite a few impact players available with multiple All-Star game appearances on their resume. When it comes to the pitching side of the market, aces Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes are sure to have many suitors. Among the everyday players, Willy Adames, Pete Alonso, and Anthony Santander have gotten a lot of attention.

Furthermore, Houston Astros great Alex Bregman is another big-name talent up for grabs this offseason. For months, it seemed like the divide between the two sides was too great and the player who had a key role in two World Series victories would be playing elsewhere in 2025.

But when the offseason began, general manager Dana Brown went public with his desire to bring his third baseman back and the belief that a deal was likely. Yet, a new report claims there is still a massive divide on the final price for a new multi-year pact.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros and Alex Bregman are nearly $50 million apart on new contract

“The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on Monday.

That does not give a lot of hope of the homegrown star returning in 2025. For months there have been rumblings that if the organization had to shell out another huge multi-year deal, they would prefer it be given to young All-Star Kyle Tucker.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $200 million

The Houston Astros gave franchise legend Jose Altuve a new five-year, $125 million extension last year that begins in 2025.

