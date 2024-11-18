Top MLB insider reveals slugger Houston Astros will target to replace Alex Bregman if contract talks collapse

While the hope is that the Houston Astros will re-sign star third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, a new report reveals the slugger the team will target to replace him if contract talks fall apart.

Alex Bregman will be remembered as one of the best players in Astros history. Over nine seasons with the club, he has been a key part of the lineup and made two trips to the All-Star game. But more importantly, he has played a major role in helping the team reach the World Series four times and bring a pair of championships back to Houston.

Related: Houston Astros improved chances to re-sign Alex Bregman due to ‘concerns’ over Kyle Tucker extension talks

Signing the 30-year-old to a new long-term deal during the season seemed like a no-brainer. However, Bregman’s representatives and the Astros could never come close to a new contract over the summer. All indications were that he would test the market this month. And there was a real chance he would be wearing a new uniform in 2025.

But over the last few weeks, there seems to be momentum behind a return. Houston Astros GM Dana Brown has made it known publicly he wants the 30-year-old back. And word around MLB is that a deal is likely to happen. Nevertheless, if contract talks fall apart, a notable MLB insider revealed the player the ‘Stros want to replace Bregman at third.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros eyeing Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames as potential Alex Bregman replacement

https://twitter.com/jonmorosi/status/1858366732207018022

“The Astros, if they don’t re-sign Bregman, you put [Willy] Adames potentially at third, [Jeremy] Pena at short, and [Jose] Altuve at second, I would love that infield,” MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi reported on Sunday night.

There are quite a few teams reportedly interested in the Milwaukee Brewers shortstop. Including the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees. Reports over the last couple of weeks have claimed Adames is open to playing another position. If he gets the deal he is looking for in free agency.

Willy Adames contract (Projection): Seven years, $210 million

The 29-year-old has turned into one of the premiere slugging middle infielders in the game after hitting 24 or more homers in the last three seasons. Including a career-high 32 this past season. He is expected to land a deal worth over $200 million this offseason.

Related: Houston Astros star calls out front office, ownership before critical offseason