Houston Astros improved chances to re-sign Alex Bregman due to ‘concerns’ over Kyle Tucker extension talks

A new Houston Astros rumor claims the organization is now very likely to re-sign Alex Bregman over concerns they won’t be able to retain one of their top players when they hit free agency next offseason.

When all is said and done, third baseman Alex Bregman will go down as one of the best players in Astros history. Over nine seasons with the club, he has been a key part of the lineup and made two trips to the All-Star game. However, more importantly, he has played a major role in helping the team reach the World Series four times and win twice.

Signing the 30-year-old to a new long-term deal during the season seemed like a no-brainer. However, Bregman’s representatives and the Astros could never come close to a new contract over the summer. All indications were that he would test the market this month and there was a real chance he would be wearing a new uniform in 2025.

However, during last week’s general manager meetings, Houston Astros GM Dana Brown made it clear he wants Bregman back and felt very good about a deal getting done. It was a surprising turn of events considering reports over the last few months.

But on Tuesday, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shed some interesting light on why we are heading to an Astros and Alex Bregman reunion soon.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Houston Astros ‘concerned’ about Kyle Tucker’s asking price when he hits free agency next year

“Bregman remaining a lifetime Houston Astro alongside Jose Altuve is a real possibility. Particularly with the Astros concerned about ponying up for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits free agency after next season and is looking at a $300 million-plus deal,” Passan wrote.

Tucker is in the final year of arbitration and is expected to earn just over $16 million in 2025. During the summer, rumors suggested retaining the three-time All-Star was a bigger priority for the Astros. However, talks must have led the front office to believe he would end up being an even greater drag on their payroll than Bregman.

Kyle Tucker contract (Projection): Eight years, $300 million

Tucker, the fifth overall pick in the 2015 MLB draft, has become one of the key members of the Astros batting order over the last four seasons. Slugging 30 or more homers and over 100 RBIs twice in those seasons.

