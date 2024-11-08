MLB insider reveals odds of Houston Astros re-signing Alex Bregman in MLB free agency

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman was drafted by the Houston Astros with the second overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, developing into one of the best players in baseball. After being an integral part of the Astros lineup, Bregman is now in MLB free agency and generating plenty of interest around the league.

MLB rumors ahead of free agency linked the 30-year-old third baseman to teams like the Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals. However, Houston has made it clear it wants its All-Star hitter to return and finish his career in an Astros uniform.

Alex Bregman stats (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 30 doubles

The right-handed hitter became a star in Texas, earning a pair of All-Star and All-MLB second-team selections while helping the Astros win the World Series twice. He’s now poised to cash in with a historic contract in MLB free agency, likely his last major payday.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Jon Heyman shared that he thinks Houston is “pretty likely'” to re-sign Bregman. While MLB rumors have linked the All-Star third baseman to the New York Yankees and New York Mets, the Astros are in active talks and there’s a strong belief a deal can be reached.

Houston Astros payroll 2025 (Spotrac): $146.433 million

Re-signing Bregman would align with the club’s decision to extend Jose Altuve, which came in February when the All-Star second baseman agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million. It would also keep the core of the Astros lineup together, with Bregman rejoining Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez in 2025.

However, a new contract would also push Houston significantly closer to a $200 million payroll and that’s well before arbitration salaries are determined and other free agents are signed. If the Astros ultimately bring Bregman back on a multi-year deal, it could result in several other veterans on the team being traded.

