MLB scouts growing gravely concerned about Arizona Diamondbacks’ Druw Jones

When you’re Druw Jones, the son of five-time MLB All-Star Andruw Jones, typically, you get a head start in your athletic career with advantages other ballplayers never receive, earning the benefit of the doubt. But Druw was different. He was always one step ahead of the competition, and having a baseball legend for a father likely didn’t hurt.

It didn’t take long for Druw to establish himself as one of the best prospects in MLB. Just two years ago, he was the second overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2022 MLB Draft, selected one spot behind Orioles star Jackson Holliday. Fourteen selections later, the Cleveland Guardians selected another outfielder, Chase DeLauter, who’s now the 20th-ranked prospect in MLB.com’s top 100.

Meanwhile, Druw ranks 78th and scouts are starting to be deeply concerned with his development as a hitter.

Here’s the latest from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Druw’s development thus far.

“Scouts are openly concerned about Diamondbacks prized prospect Druw Jones. They question whether his swing will work at the major league level.” Bob Nightengale on Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones

Jones plays at the Single-A level for the Diamondbacks. He has a respectable .279 batting average but a slugging percentage of just .425, having hit four home runs in 218 plate appearances.

While there’s plenty of room for growth in his power profile as a 6-foot-4 athlete, Jones is still just 20 years old. it’s probably too early to be too concerned about Druw’s long-term potential, but clearly scouts would like to see him tap into his power more while improving his 30% strikeout rate.

