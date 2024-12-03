MLB insider pours ice cold water on idea of Seattle Mariners making any major signings this winter

While Seattle Mariners fans are hopeful the club can open the purse strings to bring in a major impact bat this offseason, a notable MLB insider makes it seem like that is highly unlikely.

The Mariners will look back on their 2024 campaign with a great deal of frustration. They were one of the best teams in MLB over the first half and had the top spot in the American League West for much of the first few months. However, a major weakness sunk their playoff hopes.

Despite one of the better starting rotations in baseball Seattle’s staff could not overcome the batting order’s inability to put enough runs on the board. The team was in the bottom ten in RBIs. Bottom five in total bases. And had the second-worst team batting average in the league last season.

While the goal was to upgrade the batting order before the trade deadline, the Mariners front office fell well short of making meaningful improvements. Despite claims that ownership was willing to spend more money to bring in some impact players. After failing in July, M’s fans are hoping they can make good on those promises this offseason.

Over the last few months, Seattle has been linked to sluggers like Pete Alonso and Christian Walker. However, when it comes down to outbidding other teams for their services, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal isn’t confident in their chances.

Ken Rosenthal claims Seattle Mariners won’t come close to winning bids for elite free agents this winter

“After trading for Carlos Santana and Justin Turner the past two deadlines, the Seattle Mariners want to acquire that type of veteran presence for an entire season, not just the final two months. Santana will play next season at 39, Turner at 40,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Both, however, are still above-average offensive players, and Santana just won his first Gold Glove at first base. Pete Alonso or Christian Walker would better fill the Mariners’ need at that position, but it would be an upset if Seattle emerged as the high bidder for either.”

Alonso and Walker are not expected to land some of the biggest contracts this winter. If Seattle can’t afford to win the chase for second and third-tier players like the two first basemen, it would seem unlikely they land any big-name bats this offseason.

