MLB insider details why Seattle Mariners would be foolish not to make New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso top priority in free agency

In a new column, a notable insider explains why it would be absolute foolishness if the Seattle Mariners did not prioritize signing All-Star slugger Pete Alonso.

The Mariners will look back on their 2024 campaign with a great deal of frustration. They were one of the best teams in MLB over the first half and had the top spot in the American League West for much of the first few months of the season. However, a major weakness sunk their playoff hopes.

Despite one of the better starting rotations in baseball Seattle’s staff could not overcome the batting order’s inability to put runs on the board. The team was in the bottom ten in RBIs. Bottom five in total bases. And had the second-worst team batting average in the league last season. While the goal was to upgrade the batting order before the trade deadline, the Mariners front office fell well short of making meaningful improvements.

That is why they must make the most of the offseason. And get the sort of impact players that could help turn them into serious World Series contenders in 2025. One star who’s been linked to the team for months is New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso.

This week, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden explained why he is a “perfect fit” for an M’s lineup that badly needs protection for top star Julio Rodriguez.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Jim Bowden makes case for Seattle Mariners prioritizing Pete Alonso signing this offseason

“How can the Mariners build the best starting rotation in baseball, then not add the offense it takes to get to the postseason and have a chance to win a World Series?” Bowden wrote. “I just don’t get it. Alonso would be a huge addition to their lineup behind Julio Rodríguez, making it more difficult to pitch to J-Rod. That pair of big bats would have a chance at 70 homers between them.

“Alonso’s personality and team-first approach could also help improve the Mariners’ culture.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $154 million

Bowden also mentioned that if the Mets fail in their pursuit of Yankees star Juan Soto, Alonso returning to New York is very likely. That may give the Seattle Mariners a chance to pounce on the first basemen over the next couple of weeks. While the Mets are focused on Soto.

