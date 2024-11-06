Seattle Mariners linked to pair of high impact second baseman in free agency, including a 2-time All-Star

A pair of reports have linked the Seattle Mariners to a pair of big-time players to upgrade the second base spot in 2025.

The Mariners will look back on their 2024 campaign with a great deal of frustration. They were one of the best teams in MLB over the first half and had the top spot in the American League West for much of the first few months of the season. However, a major weakness sunk their playoff hopes.

Despite one of the better starting rotations in baseball Seattle’s staff could not overcome the batting order’s inability to put runs on the board. The team was in the bottom ten in RBIs, bottom five in total bases, and had the second-worst team batting average in the league last season. While the goal was to upgrade the batting order before the trade deadline, the Mariners front office fell well short of making meaningful improvements.

Adding impact bats will be a top priority this offseason. Various rumors have suggested second base is a position the front office is targeting after Jorge Polanco was a huge disappointment in 2024. A pair of new reports have linked the franchise to two of the best options on the free agent market.

Seattle Mariners linked to Gleyber Torres and Hye-Seong Kim in free agency

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB analyst Kiley McDaniel took a look at the top 50 free agents in this year’s market. No. 20 on his list is New York Yankees veteran Gleyber Torres. And he suggested the Mariners should be a top contender for the second baseman.

“Seattle makes a lot of sense as a landing spot, given the Mariners’ need for hitters on reasonable contracts and how they value hitting skills more than huge power,” McDaniel wrote. He believes the two-time All-Star would land a three-year, $52.5 million this winter.

Beyond the 28-year-old slugger, on Wednesday MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi revealed that the Mariners “are among the teams that have closely evaluated infielder Hye-Seong Kim, whom the Kiwoom Heroes will post this offseason.”

The South Korean star hit .326 last season with a .841 OPS, 30 stolen bases, and 90 runs scored while playing strong defense up the middle. He would offer another interesting and affordable option for the Seattle Mariners next season.

