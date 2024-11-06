Top 10 worst contracts in MLB free agency history, including a future Hall of Famer

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Free agency is upon us as MLB teams will be shelling out big-money contracts to several players over the offseason. Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has already paid off as they captured a World Series this past season. However, other big-money deals can go south quickly. We take a look at the ten worst contracts in MLB free-agency history.

Mike Hampton: 8 years, $121 million contract with Colorado Rockies

Mike Hampton was supposed to change the Colorado Rockies' fortunes going into 2001. Before the season, Hampton signed an eight-year, $121 million mega-deal after helping lead the New York Mets to a World Series appearance in 2000. However, Hampton never reached ace-like status in the thin air at Coors Field. Over two seasons, he made 62 starts, going 21-28 with a 5.75 ERA and giving up 55 home runs. The Rockies ended up trading Hampton to the then-Florida Marlins after the 2002 season, who then shipped him to the Atlanta Braves.

Trevor Bauer: 3 years, $110 million contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $110 million deal after he won the National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020. Bauer only started 17 games for the Dodgers before he was accused of sexual assault and domestic violence. He was suspended for 194 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. The Dodgers released Bauer in January 2023, and he hasn't pitched in the majors since. Bauer never faced criminal charges.

Madison Bumgarner: 5 years, $85 million contract with Arizona Diamondbacks

Madison Bumgarner was injured in 2017 and 2018, and in his last season with the San Francisco Giants in 2019, he gave up the most earned runs and home runs of his career. However, that didn't stop the Arizona Diamondbacks from giving Bumgarner an ill-advised five-year, $85 million deal going into 2020. Bumgarner struggled significantly. Over 69 starts, he posted a 5.25 ERA and a minus-0.5 WAR. Arizona released Bumgarner in April 2023, cutting ties well before the contract ended.

Albert Pujols: 10 years, $240 million contract with Los Angeles Angels

Albert Pujols was supposed to team up with Mike Trout and bring multiple championships to the Los Angeles Angels. That didn't work out. During Pujols' nine-and-a-half seasons, the Angels made the playoffs only once. He was never able to recapture his three-time MVP form from his St. Louis Cardinals days. Pujols posted just a 12.7 WAR, made only one All-Star team, and had three seasons with at least 30 home runs. While his time with the Angels won't cost him his first-ballot Hall of Fame status, he didn't perform as expected after signing the mega-deal.

Anthony Rendon: 7 years, $245 million contract with Los Angeles Angels

Nothing has gone right for Anthony Rendon since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2020 season. In his five seasons with the team, he has yet to play in more than 58 games due to injuries and suspensions. Rendon has hit only 22 home runs for the Angels — 12 fewer than he hit in all of 2019 in his final season with the Washington Nationals. Angels general manager Perry Minasian has already stated that Rendon will have to earn his place on the team for 2025.

Josh Hamilton: 5 years, $125 million contract with Los Angeles Angels

Are you sensing a theme here with the Los Angeles Angels and bad contracts? The Angels handed Hamilton a five-year, $125 million deal after his five consecutive All-Star seasons with the Texas Rangers. Hamilton had incredibly turned his career around after dealing with alcohol and drug issues to become an American League MVP. However, his career cratered with the Angels. He played in just 240 games with Los Angeles over two seasons, hitting only 31 home runs. The Angels traded him back to the Rangers ahead of the 2015 season, which ended up being his last.

Pablo Sandoval: 5 years, $95 million contract with Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox gave Pablo Sandoval a five-year, $95 million contract that resulted in a minus-1.6 WAR performance over two-and-a-half seasons. Sandoval signed with Boston prior to the 2015 season after winning three World Series championships and earning two All-Star appearances with the San Francisco Giants. However, he struggled mightily, hitting just 14 home runs in 161 games with the Red Sox. Boston ended up sending him back to the Giants during the 2017 season.

Jacoby Ellsbury: 7 years, $153 million contract with New York Yankees

Don't ever mention Jacoby Ellsbury's name around New York Yankees fans. The Yankees thought they had found their center fielder; instead, they got a migraine. Ellsbury played in only 520 out of 972 games due to injury—missing all of 2018 and 2019. The Yankees released Ellsbury in November 2019, and he hasn't played in the majors since.

Stephen Strasburg: 7 years, $245 million contract with Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg was the Washington Nationals' first overall pick in 2009, became one of the best pitchers in the game, made three All-Star teams, and won the 2019 World Series MVP. So, it made sense when the Nationals gave Strasburg a seven-year, $245 million contract after their championship season. However, injuries derailed Strasburg's career and cut it short. After signing the contract, Strasburg pitched only 31⅓ innings from 2020-2022. He retired this past April at age 35.

Javier Baez: 6 years, $140 million contract with Detroit Tigers

