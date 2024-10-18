Latest New York Yankees rumors address Aaron Boone’s future with team, contract

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees entered the MLB playoffs with massive expectations, especially of manager Aaron Boone. While plenty of criticism would fall on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto if there was more playoff disappointment, Yankees rumors this year made it clear Boone was the one on the hot seat.

Just making it to October wasn’t enough, New York has done that in six of seven seasons with Boone at the helm. If he wanted to stick around as Yankees manager in 2025 and potentially beyond, this club would need to make a deep playoff run.

Aaron Boone manager record: 603-429 as New York Yankees record, 19-19 in the postseason

The road to the American League Championship Series was made easier with the Houston Astors (AL Wild Card round) and Baltimore Orioles eliminated before either club had a shot at New York. So, while the Yankees made the ALCS, there were still questions about if that would be enough.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Boone now “seems likely” for an extension as Yankees manager with the team having won three ALCS games for the first time since 2017. It would be all but guaranteed if New York goes to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Boone’s current contract includes a 2025 club option, which the club will immediately exercise based on how far they’ve advanced in the postseason this year. Making the World Series, though, and snapping the Yankees’ World Series drought would get Boone a multi-year extension.

There would obviously be even more money on the table if Boone could successfully help lead New York back to becoming champions of the baseball world. At the very least, the Yankees manager has bought himself another year at the helm and potentially much longer.

