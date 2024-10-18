MLB insider reveals new expected Juan Soto contract price for New York Yankees, Mets

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Juan Soto has been one of the best players in the MLB playoffs this season, putting the New York Yankees on the doorstep of their first World Series appearance in more than a decade. While Soto and the Yankees are focused on winning a championship, MLB rumors about Soto’s future are persistent.

Soto will be the best player available in MLB free agency this offseason, offering teams a shot at a perennial MVP candidate who has played an instrumental role in multiple postseason runs. He’s also just entering the prime of his career with a playing style that should bode well for longevity.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 166 hits in 576 at-bats

The perennial All-Star outfielder has another thing going in his favor this winter. Big-market clubs like the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are all expected to compete for him. It’s going to create a historic bidding war that will make Soto one of the highest-paid MLB players ever.

As for the projected contract terms, MLB insider Jon Heyman told Bleacher Report that he now believes $600 million is “probably the number” it will take to land Soto.

It’s a price tag that could eventually push other clubs out of the mix. However, it’s widely believed that Soto’s plate discipline and approach will translate into prolonged success with consistently great production. He also has a proven track record of excellence in October.

Ultimately, the bidding war for Soto will likely come down to the Yankees and Mets. He is the top target for both clubs this winter and MLB rumors have been persistent that most clubs expect it to be a two-team race. For now, the Yankees are the favorites.

