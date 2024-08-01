Mike Trout’s sad march to mediocrity adds new chapter with another season-ending injury for Angels legend

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels received heartbreaking news on Thursday with the revelation that Mike Trout has suffered another season-ending injury.

Angels legend Mike Trout is not just the greatest player in team history, he is one of the very best players of this century. During a storied 14-year career, he has won three American League MVP awards and earned All-Star honors in 11 seasons. He is Mr. Angels.

Related: Mike Trout talks future with Los Angeles Angels, provides interesting quote

For much of his career, the narrative that dogged him was being the shining star on a losing team that never made the playoffs. During his stint in LA, they have made just one trip to the postseason. However, over the last five years, there has been a shift where Trout’s legacy is being affected by his troubles staying on the field.

He has only played over 100 games once in the last five years, and a torn knee ligament limited him to just 29 games in 2024. Unfortunately, he will not play any more than that after he and the franchise revealed he is done for the year after a meniscus tear was discovered this week.

“Since my initial surgery on May 3rd to repair my meniscus, my rehabilitation proved longer and more difficult than anticipated. After months of hard work, I was devastated yesterday when an MRI showed a tear in my meniscus that will require surgery again. Ending my hopes of returning this season,” Trout said in a statement on social media.

Mike Trout stats (Career): .299 AVG, .410 OBP, .581 SLG, 378 HR, 954 RBI, 1,123 R

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“This is equally as heartbreaking and frustrating for me as it is for you, the fans. I understand that I may have disappointed many. But believe me, I will do everything I can to come back even stronger.”

One has to wonder if Mike Trout will ever be able to return to the elite form that made him, arguably, the best player in MLB over the last decade. When healthy, he can still be an impactful player. Even a few weeks removed from his 33rd birthday.

Mike Trout contract: 12 years, $426.5 million

But the fact remains that he has played in 53, 36, 119, 82, and now 29 games in the last five seasons. Furthermore, he has not dealt with the same issue but various ailments. Including a calf strain and torn thumb ligament in recent seasons. It just seems like the future Hall-of-Famer’s body is in a steep decline. And the Angels must find a way to preserve what little relevant time he has left in the sport.

Mike Trout still has six seasons and over $200 million left on his contract.

Related: Los Angeles Angels ‘open to trading Mike Trout’ under 1 condition: 4 likely landing spots including Yankees