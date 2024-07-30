World Golf Rankings: Breaking down this week’s top 15

Credit: Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In this week’s Official World Golf Rankings, changes to the top 15 come at the back end. Most of the top 15 did not play as the prepare for this week’s Olympic Games in France. The men’s (and women’s) golf event is taking place at Le Golf National to determine who will take home medals. The 60 players participating will also get the opportunity to earn world rankings points this week. Also read: Olympics Men’s Golf FAQ: Everything You Need to Know On the PGA Tour, Jonattan Vegas won the 3M Open. As a result, Vegas jumped up 231 spots to No. 86. It marked Vegas’ first PGA Tour victory in seven years. Also, Vegas earns a two-year PGA Tour exemption as well as starts into the Players Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. Here is a look at this week’s top 15 players in the world golf rankings.

15. Brian Harman (3.8099 points)

Brian Harman dropped a spot to No. 15 in this week’s world golf rankings. Harman is coming off a 60th place finish at the Open Championship last week. He is currently 21st in the FedEx Cup standings. In addition, Harman is currently 10th in the Team USA Presidents Cup standings. The top six players in the standings earn an automatic spot. After that, captain Jim Furyk will make six more selections to round out his 12-man squad. Also read: Breaking down last week’s top 15 of the World Golf Rankings

14. Tommy Fleetwood (3.8267)

Tommy Fleetwood also dropped one spot to No. 14 in the world golf rankings. Fleetwood missed the cut at the Open and now his eyes are fully set on the Olympics. He is representing Team Great Britain, along with Matt Fitzpatrick this week in Paris. Fleetwood has been victorious at Le Golf National in the past. He won a DP World Tour event there in 2017 and was part of the winning European squad in the 2018 Ryder Cup. That experience could favor him this week. Also read: 2024 Olympics: 10 men’s golfers who can win the gold medal

13. Russell Henley (3.8371)

Russell Henley was also another golfer to move down one spot in the world golf rankings. Henley is coming off his best finish at the Open Championship, a T5 in 10 career starts. As a result, that helped him get to No. 12 in the world golf rankings, the highest of his career. He is currently 13th in the FedEx Cup standings, hoping to compete in his second straight Tour Championship. Related: Who did the experts pick to win the Open Championship and raise the Claret Jug?

12. Hideki Matsuyama (3.8600)

Although he did not play this weekend, Hideki Matsuyama moved up three spots to No. 12 in the world golf rankings. The world golf rankings are not solely based on week-to-week performance but based on a rolling time period. As a result, that is why Matsuyama rose this week. He now prepares for the Olympics, representing Team Japan along with Keita Nakajima. Also read: Open Championship: Biggest winners and losers from Round 3

11. Sahith Theegala (4.0591)

Sahith Theegala remained at the No. 11 spot in this week’s world golf rankings. He was the only player among this week’s top 15 of the world golf rankings competing in the 3M Open. Theegala finished tied for sixth at 13-under par at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. He now has a couple of weeks off to prepare for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Related: The biggest winners and losers from the second round of the 2024 Open Championship

10. Jon Rahm (4.5927)

Jon Rahm also remains in the 10th position of the world golf rankings. Rahm guided his team to the Legion XIII’s four team victory this season in LIV Golf. However, he also got his first LIV Golf individual title this week in the United Kingdom. At 13-under par, Rahm defeated Joquin Niemann, Cameron Smith and his fellow Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton by one stroke. Rahm now gears up for the Olympics, representing Spain along with David Puig. Also read: 2024 Open Championship: First round winners and losers

9. Bryson DeChambeau (4.8354)

Also, in LIV Golf’s event in the United Kingdom, Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for 11th at 8-under par. He remains in the ninth position of this week’s world golf rankings. He now prepares for the next LIV event Aug. 16-18 at the Greenbrier in West Virginia. The Greenbrier will mark the third-to-final tournament on the LIV Golf schedule. After Greenbrier, LIV Golf will be in Chicago for the final individual event of the 2024 season. That is then followed by the final event in Dallas for the team championships. Related: Where Bryson DeChambeau’s second U.S. Open title stands on the list of winners

8. Patrick Cantlay (5.0013)

Patrick Cantlay also stayed in his spot of No. 8 in the world golf rankings. Cantlay, who is coming off a T25 at the Open, nearly missed out on the Olympics. As a result, he is focused on the FedEx Cup playoffs that begin with the FedEx St. Jude Championships Aug. 15-18. He is currently 11th in the standings and 87 points away from being inside the top 10. Also read: Open Championship Future Sites: Everything You Need to Know

7. Viktor Hovland (5.1064)

Viktor Hovland also remained in the No. 7 spot in the world golf rankings. Hovland has to turn the page after missing the cut at the Open and focus on the Olympics, like Fleetwood. During the Olympics, Hovland is representing Team Norway along with Kris Ventura. After that, it is a one-week break before the FedEx Cup playoffs get underway. He is currently 55th in the standings and needs to get inside the top 30 if he wants any chance of defending his FedEx Cup title. Also read: 10 underperforming PGA Tour players in 2024

6. Collin Morikawa (5.7454)

Collin Morikawa sits at No. 6 in the world golf rankings this week. After a T16 at the Open, Morikawa is gearing up for his Olympic run. In Tokyo a few years ago, he finished just short of a bronze medal. He is looking to medal this time around as he was one of two golfers to finish inside the top 20 at all four major championships. Also read: 10 winners and losers from the 4 major championships in 2024

5. Wyndham Clark (5.8869)

Wyndham Clark remains at No. 5 in the world golf rankings. Clark was also part the group of stars that struggled at the Open and has to turn the page with the Olympics. He is looking to get back on track and play like he did before the Open with back-to-back top 10s. Or even the way he played in March with back-to-back runner-up finishes at Bay Hill and the Players Championship. Also read: Who is competing alongside Wyndham Clark on Team USA at the Olympics in France?

4. Ludvig Aberg (6.0583)

Ludvig Aberg remains at No. 4 this week in the world golf rankings. He is preparing for his first Olympics this week in France. Despite coming off a missed cut at the Open, Aberg is hoping to turn things around this week at Le Golf National. Although there are no FedEx Cup points given out this week, Aberg is currently sixth in the FedEx Cup standings as he will have a one-week break after the Olympics to get through jet lag and prep for the final stretch run. Also read: PGA Tour: 10 best courses on the 2024 schedule and where East Lake stands on the list

3. Rory McIlroy (8.9269)

Rory McIlroy also remains in the No. 3 position in the world golf rankings. McIlroy is preparing the Olympics, representing Team Ireland, along with Shane Lowry. Although the two are playing individually, McIlroy and Lowry won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. McIlroy was also part of the 2018 Ryder Cup squad that won at Le Golf National. Also read: Who were the 10 biggest players to watch at the Open Championship?

2. Xander Schauffele (11.0424)

Xander Schauffele sits at No. 2 this week in the world golf rankings. Schaffele, who is the reigning gold medalist, is looking be atop the podium once again. He is coming off his second major championship win at the Open. It was also Schauffele’s second major championship in his last three major starts. He is looking to add a gold medal to bolster his chances of being in the conversation for PGA Tour Player of the Year. Also read: A look at every Open Championship winner: Where Xander Schauffele stands as the Claret Jug holder

1. World Golf Rankings leader: Scottie Scheffler (17.7704)

