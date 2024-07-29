2024 Summer Olympics men’s golf FAQ: Everything you need to know

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Summer Olympics marks the 33rd Summer Games, taking place in Paris, France. The world’s best athletes are hand to compete for the coveted gold medal in 329 events across 32 sports.

However, for men’s golf in particular, this will be just the fifth time it is an Olympic event. 2024 in Paris marks the third straight Summer Olympics where golf is an Olympic sport.

Last time in Tokyo, Xander Schauffele won the Gold Medal by saving par on the 72nd hole. Schauffele gave the U.S. its second gold medal in men’s golf and first in 120 years.

Schauffele will make his return to the 2024 Summer Olympics as the reigning Gold Medalist. He will be hoping to retain the gold medal at the conclusion of the event. This comes after he won the Wanamaker Trophy and the Claret Jug for his first two major wins in the last few months. As a result, he will be looking to keep the momentum rolling.

When is the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s golf event

The men’s golf event is scheduled for Aug. 1-4.

Where will men’s golf event for the 2024 Summer Olympics take place

The 2024 Olympics men’s golf event will be held at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, which is about 25 miles southwest of Paris. Le Golf National is most notably near the Palace of Versailles.

Le Golf National most notably hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup when the Europeans defeated the U.S. 17.5-10.5.

Where to watch the men’s golf competition in the 2024 Summer Olympics

The men’s golf event for the 2024 Olympics will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

How many men’s players are competing?

There are 60 players representing 32 different countries that have qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

Eight of the top 10 players in the world will be on hand, including Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa of the United States. Some of the countries represented from outside the U.S. are Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Spain’s Jon Rahm.

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez will be the two golfers playing in their home country of France.

Men’s golf format in the 2024 Olympics

The format is a 72-hole stroke play event. It will consist of four rounds of 18 holes.

There is no cut after 36 or 54 holes for men’s golf in the 2024 Olympics to shorten the field prior to the final round. As a result, it gives players the opportunity to fully have an opportunity to medal with onyl 60 players.

Why was golf not an Olympic sport for more than a century

Golf was not in the Olympics from 1908-2012 as a result of disagreements of different subjects. Firstly, the 1908 Olympic committee and the R&A were not in agreement to the eligibility criteria. Over the years, there have been numerous attempts, but they all failed.

In 1912, Stockholm was not a popular golf country, thus decided not to have golf. A

At the end of the 20th century, when the Summer Games were in the southeast United States in Atlanta, the opportunity was there. The vision was to have it at Augusta National because it the home of the Masters. As much as the U.S. media thought it was going to happen, it also fell through. This was because of multiple reasons, such as distance from Atlanta and Olympic Village.

In 2016 the Brazil Olympic committee was given the green light, but the only problem was that it did not have a course. So, they built one in time for the Games. The goal was also to grow the game into Brazil and South America.

Past Medalists in mens golf prior to the 2024 Olympics

Here is a look at every Olympic medalist in men’s golf.

2020 (Tokyo, Japan)

Gold: Xander Schauffele, USA

Silver: Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia

Bronze: C.T. Pan, Chinese Taipei

2016 (Rio de Janiero, Brazil)

Gold: Justin Rose, Great Britain

Silver: Henrik Stenson, Sweden

Bronze: Matt Kuchar, USA

1904 (St. Louis, Mo., USA)

Gold: George Lyon, Canada

Silver: H. Chandler Egan, USA

Bronze: Burt McKinnie, USA & Francis Newton, USA

1900 (Paris, France)

Gold: Charles Sands, USA

Silver: Walter Rutherford, Great Britain

Bronze: David Robertson, Great Britain

