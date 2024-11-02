Top ten MLB trade candidates this offseason, including Mike Trout

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

MLB’s hot stove season officially kicked off a day after the World Series when the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels completed the first trade of the offseason. The Braves shipped outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Angels for pitcher Griffin Canning, marking the first of what is expected to be a flurry of trade activity heading into the 2025 season. Here are the top 10 candidates likely to be traded this offseason, including Mike Trout.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

It's time for Mike Trout to leave purgatory for greener pastures. After Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and won his first World Series championship, Trout's future comes into focus. Though injury-prone in recent seasons, Trout remains an All-Star when healthy, likely splitting time between outfield and designated hitter. He has six seasons remaining on his 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension signed before the 2019 season. At $35.5 million annually, he could provide significant value to a contender while pursuing his elusive World Series ring.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet was a hot commodity at the trade deadline, but he ended up staying put. Teams were reportedly put off that Crochet wanted a contract extension if he was dealt. The first-time starter, coming off Tommy John surgery, emerged as the lone bright spot on a historically bad White Sox team, earning AL All-Star honors. Arbitration-eligible this offseason and under team control through 2027, Crochet will attract significant interest from contending teams.

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Teams will be lining up to acquire one of the best closers in the game this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers have already said they are "open-minded" to the possibility of trading All-Star Devin Williams. He has a $10.5 million team option for 2025. Williams missed the first four months of the 2024 season due to stress fractures in his back, but when he returned, he was his dominant self. Over 22 games, Williams pitched to a 1.25 ERA in 21 2/3 innings, striking out 38 and allowing only three earned runs. Despite his postseason struggles, including the decisive home run to Pete Alonso in the New York Mets' Wild Card victory, Williams remains one of baseball's premier relievers.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals are officially in rebuilding mode. They already said goodbye to 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado and his remaining $74 million will most likely be next out the door. Arenado can still supply superb defense at third, but his offensive production has fallen the last two seasons, as he's become a league-average hitter. Arenado turns 34 next April and can still be a valuable asset for a contending team. The only hold-up is Arenado has a full no-trade clause.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It was a brutal season for Luis Robert in 2024. A hip flexor strain limited him to just 100 games, but when he was on the field, he barely produced. He slashed just .224/.278/.379, with 14 home runs, and a mediocre 87 OPS+. He also struck out 141 times. It was a far cry from his 2023 season when he was an All-Star, putting up a 5.0 WAR, 38 home runs, .857 OPS, and 130 OPS+. When Robert is healthy, he's one of the best and most exciting players in the game. Still relatively affordable at $15 million in 2025 with $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027, Robert could benefit from a change of scenery.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There's a good chance Boston Red Sox could move outfielder Jarren Duran. The former top prospect broke through in 2024, making the All-Star team for the first time, while accumulating an 8.7 WAR. He's arbitration eligible this offseason and won't become a free agent until after the 2028 season. The Red Sox have a glut of outfielders with Duran, Masataka Yoshida, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. They also have Roman Anthony waiting in the wings. The Red Sox could get a haul for Duran if they decide to move on from him.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When he's healthy, Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo is one of the nastiest left-handed pitchers in the game. When healthy. He's only made over 30 starts once — in 2023. That year, he threw 178 2/3 innings, striking out 208, while walking only 55. He had a 3.58 ERA and an ERA+ of 131. This past season, Luzardo suffered an elbow strain before a stress reaction in his lower back ended his year. He's also undergone Tommy John surgery during his career. Luzardo is arbitration eligible in 2025 and 2026. A contending team looking for a back-end starter might give up a solid prospect for Luzardo's services.

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Teams looking for a solid first base option for 2025 will be turning to the Cleveland Guardians about Josh Naylor. He hit 31 home runs and knocked in 108, with a .776 OPS, and 118 OPS+. He's arbitration eligible this offseason and will be a free agent after 2025. With the emergence of Kyle Manzardo and Jhonkensy Noel, Naylor's time in Cleveland appears to be dwindling. It shouldn't take much to pry Naylor away from Cleveland.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to make over their outfield this offseason — and that could mean Brandon Marsh's time is over. The Phillies acquired Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels for catcher Logan O'Hoppe. Philadelphia was hoping Marsh would turn into their center fielder of the future, but that never materialized. Light-hitting Johan Rojas replaced him in center for defense, while Marsh moved to left. Marsh is a really good defensive left fielder and can hit right-handed pitchers, but he is a platoon player at best. He struggles mightily against southpaws and since his trade value is much higher than Rojas', it wouldn't be surprising to see the Phillies move on from Marsh.

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports