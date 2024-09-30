4 St. Louis Cardinals first basemen candidates to replace Paul Goldschmidt

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly moving on from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports that the Cardinals won’t bring the 2022 NL MVP back with his five-year, $130 million contract expiring at the end of the season. Despite being one of the best first basemen in the game for years, Goldschmidt struggled in 2024, hitting just .245, with 21 home runs, 65 RBI, a .716 OPS, and 98 OPS+.

The Cards traded for Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2019 season. During his six seasons in St. Louis, Goldschmidt connected on 153 home runs, with an .843 OPS, and 130 OPS+.

Since the Cardinals appear to be resetting for 2025, don’t expect them to chase players like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker to replace Goldschmidt. Instead, they will most likely try to add someone on a one- or two-year deal in free agency. With that in mind, here are four potential first basemen who could replace Goldschmidt in the Cardinals’ lineup for next season.