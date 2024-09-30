4 St. Louis Cardinals first basemen candidates to replace Paul Goldschmidt

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly moving on from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports that the Cardinals won’t bring the 2022 NL MVP back with his five-year, $130 million contract expiring at the end of the season. Despite being one of the best first basemen in the game for years, Goldschmidt struggled in 2024, hitting just .245, with 21 home runs, 65 RBI, a .716 OPS, and 98 OPS+.
The Cards traded for Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the 2019 season. During his six seasons in St. Louis, Goldschmidt connected on 153 home runs, with an .843 OPS, and 130 OPS+.
Since the Cardinals appear to be resetting for 2025, don’t expect them to chase players like Pete Alonso or Christian Walker to replace Goldschmidt. Instead, they will most likely try to add someone on a one- or two-year deal in free agency. With that in mind, here are four potential first basemen who could replace Goldschmidt in the Cardinals’ lineup for next season.
Carlos Santana
The ageless Carlos Santana still has pop in his bat. Playing for the Minnesota Twins this season, the 38-year-old Santana had 23 home runs, with 71 RBI, and a .749 OPS. He made $5.25 million in 2024 and the Cards could sign him for similar next season. And, if he’s playing well, the Cardinals could use him as a trade chip at the deadline.
Justin Turner
Another ageless player, Justin Turner, wants to come back for his 17th season in 2025. He’s no stranger at first, playing 123 games in that position during his career. He still has some hits left in his bat and he would make sense as a one-year option for a rebuilding Cardinals team. He had a respectable .737 OPS and 114 OPS+ with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in 2024.
Anthony Rizzo
Could a Chicago Cubs legend wear a Cardinals jersey in 2025? It’s possible. The New York Yankees will most likely use their buyout option on Anthony Rizzo’s contract, which would make him a free agent. He’s had an injury-marred 2024 and could settle for a one-year show-me contract with the Cardinals. Rizzo only hit .228, with eight home runs, and 35 RBI this season.
Alec Burleson
If the Cardinals decide to stay in-house, I’m going with Alec Burleson over Luken Baker. Burleson is a decent bat (21 home runs and .735 OPS), and plus, by moving Burleson to first base, you open up a space in a crowded Cardinals outfield. He’s also played 38 career games at first base in his first three seasons with St. Louis.
