Surprising Milwaukee Brewers rumor suggests they plan to target aging star from NL rival

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A surprising new report suggests the Milwaukee Brewers could prioritize a top star from one of their oldest rivals in MLB free agency after the season.

The Brewers Wild Card Series opener against the New York Mets is among the MLB games today. The reigning National League Central champions will be a favorite against New York. And are flying under the radar as a real threat on the NL side of the playoff bracket.

Related: MLB playoff predictions – Projecting how the Milwaukee Brewers will fair in the 2024 postseason

This season was another year of continued success for a franchise that again won over 90 games despite losing long-time manager Craig Counsell in the offseason. The team has a nice young core. And if they can hold on to talented shortstop Willy Adames this winter, they should remain a playoff contender for several more seasons.

With this group not far off from being a World Series threat the Brewers front office is short to look for creative ways to improve their roster without spending huge sums of cash on top free agents this winter. And this week USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed a specific player they could target using that strategy.

Milwaukee Brewers very interested in adding Paul Goldschmidt this winter

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

“The Milwaukee Brewers are keeping a close eye on St. Louis Cardinals veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals opt not to bring him back. They still believe there’s plenty left in the tank,” Nightengale reported.

It was revealed soon after Nightengale’s report that the Cards do intend to move on from Goldschmidt after his contract expires following this year’s World Series.

The seven-time All-Star has shown obvious signs of age the last two seasons after winning the NL MVP award in 2022. His always-strong average has taken a big dip in 2023 and 2024, but at 37 he is still a legit power hitter and is a solid player at first.

If the Milwaukee Brewers lose Adames they will need all the power they can get in 2025. Plus, first baseman Rhys Hoskins has an early termination in his contract after this season and could depart in MLB free agency.

Related: Milwaukee Brewers game today – Get time and channel for today’s Brewers playoff game