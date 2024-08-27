Milwaukee Brewers game today: Brewers schedule, TV info and Brewers lineup

Is there a Brewer game today? The Milwaukee Brewers schedule covers 162 games from April through September, but they aren’t always playing in MLB games today. Here you can find the one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the Brewers game today.
Milwaukee Brewers game today
|When is the next Brewers game?
|Tuesday, August 27
|Who are the Brewers playing today?
|San Francisco Giants
|Where are the Brewers playing today?
|American Family Field
|What time does the Brewers game start?
|7:10 PM CDT
|What channel is the Brewers game on?
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Where can we stream the Brewers game?
|MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers today?
|Tobias Myers
Is there a Brewers game today?
Yes, there is a Brewers game today against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field.
Related: MLB playoff picture
How can I watch the Milwaukee Brewers game today?
You can watch the Brewers game today on Bally Sports Wisconsin or you can stream it on MLB.TV.
Related: Best baseball players ever
What time is the Brewers game today?
The Milwaukee Brewers game today is at 7:10 PM central time.
Related: Top MLB free agents 2025
What channel are the Brewers on TV tonight?
The Brewers are playing on Bally Sports Wisconsin tonight at 7:10 PM central time.
Related: MLB stadium rankings
Who has the most home runs on the Brewers team?
Willy Adames leads the Brewers in home runs this season with 23.
Related: Longest home run ever
Did the Brewers win yesterday?
The Brewers were off on Monday.
Related: MLB standings
Who do the Brewers play today?
The Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants today.
Related: Fastest MLB players
Who do the Brewers play
The Brewers play the San Francisco Giants tomorrow.
Related: Fastest pitch ever, fastest pitches in 2024
What is the Brewers stadium called?
The Brewers stadium is called American Family Field.
What is the Brewers record?
The Milwaukee Brewers are 75-55 right now, leading the NL Central by 10 games.
What is the Brewers magic number?
The Brewers magic number right now is 22 games from clinching the NL Central.
Will the Brewers make the playoffs?
The Brewers have a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs right now.
Milwaukee Brewers roster
Here is the Milwaukee Brewers roster right now.
Starting Rotation
- SP: Freddy Peralta
- SP: Colin Rea
- SP: Tobias Myers
- SP: Aaron Civale
- SP: Frankie Montas
Bullpen
- CP: Devin Williams
- RP: Trevor Megill
- RP: Bryan Hudson
- RP: Jared Koenig
- RP: Joel Payamps
- RP: Bryse Wilson
- RP: Joe Ross
- RP: Aaron Ashby
Brewers lineup
- C: William Contreras
- 1B: Rhys Hoskins
- 2B: Brice Turang
- SS: Willy Adames
- 3B: JoeyOrtiz
- LF: Jackson Chourio
- CF: Garrett Mitchell
- RF: Sal Frelick
- DH: Gary Sanchez
Milwaukee Brewers schedule
Here is the Milwaukee Brewers schedule for the remainder of the season.
Milwaukee Brewers schedule – August
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CDT)
|TV Info
|Wednesday, Aug. 28
|Giants @ Brewers
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Thursday, Aug. 29
|Giants @ Brewers
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Aug. 30
|Brewers @ Reds
|11:40 AM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Aug. 30
|Brewers @ Reds
|5:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, Aug. 31
|Brewers @ Reds
|6:15 PM
|FOX
Brewers schedule – September
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (CDT)
|TV Info
|Sunday, Sept. 1
|Brewers @ Reds
|11:10 AM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Monday, Sept. 2
|Cardinals @ Brewers
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Tuesday, Sept. 3
|Cardinals @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Wednesday, Sept. 4
|Cardinals @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Sept. 6
|Rockies @ Brewers
|5:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, Sept. 7
|Rockies @ Brewers
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Sunday, Sept. 8
|Rockies @ Brewers
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Tuesday, Sept. 10
|Brewers @ Giants
|8:45 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Wednesday, Sept. 11
|Brewers @ Giants
|8:45 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Thursday, Sept. 12
|Brewers @ Giants
|8:45 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Sept. 13
|Brewers @ D-backs
|8:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|Brewers @ D-backs
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Sunday, Sept. 15
|Brewers @ D-backs
|3:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Monday, Sept. 16
|Phillies @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Tuesday, Sept. 17
|Phillies @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|TBS
|Wednesday, Sept. 18
|Phillies @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Thursday, Sept. 19
|D-Backs @ Brewers
|6:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Sept. 20
|D-Backs @ Brewers
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|D-Backs @ Brewers
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Sunday, Sept. 22
|D-Backs @ Brewers
|1:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Tuesday, Sept. 24
|Brewers @ Pirates
|5:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Wednesday, Sept. 25
|Brewers @ Pirates
|5:40 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Thursday, Sept. 26
|Brewers @ Pirates
|11:35 AM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Friday, Sept. 27
|Mets @ Brewers
|7:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Saturday, Sept. 27
|Mets @ Brewers
|6:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Sunday, Sept. 29
|Mets @ Brewers
|2:10 PM
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
Milwaukee Brewers record by year
- 2023: 92-70, lost NL Wild Card Round
- 2022: 86-76
- 2021: 95-67, lost NL Division Series
- 2020: 29-31, lost NL Wild Card Round
- 2019: 89-73, lost NL Wild Card Round
- 2018: 96-67, lost NL Championship Series
- 2017: 86-76
- 2016: 73-89
- 2015: 68-94
- 2014: 82-80