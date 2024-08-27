Milwaukee Brewers game today: Brewers schedule, TV info and Brewers lineup

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Brewer game today? The Milwaukee Brewers schedule covers 162 games from April through September, but they aren’t always playing in MLB games today. Here you can find the one-stop shop for everything you need to know about the Brewers game today.

Milwaukee Brewers game today

When is the next Brewers game? Tuesday, August 27 Who are the Brewers playing today? San Francisco Giants Where are the Brewers playing today? American Family Field What time does the Brewers game start? 7:10 PM CDT What channel is the Brewers game on? Bally Sports Wisconsin Where can we stream the Brewers game? MLB.TV Who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers today? Tobias Myers Note: Brewers schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Is there a Brewers game today?

Yes, there is a Brewers game today against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field.

How can I watch the Milwaukee Brewers game today?

You can watch the Brewers game today on Bally Sports Wisconsin or you can stream it on MLB.TV.

What time is the Brewers game today?

The Milwaukee Brewers game today is at 7:10 PM central time.

What channel are the Brewers on TV tonight?

The Brewers are playing on Bally Sports Wisconsin tonight at 7:10 PM central time.

Who has the most home runs on the Brewers team?

Willy Adames leads the Brewers in home runs this season with 23.

Did the Brewers win yesterday?

The Brewers were off on Monday.

Who do the Brewers play today?

The Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants today.

Who do the Brewers play

The Brewers play the San Francisco Giants tomorrow.

What is the Brewers stadium called?

The Brewers stadium is called American Family Field.

What is the Brewers record?

The Milwaukee Brewers are 75-55 right now, leading the NL Central by 10 games.

What is the Brewers magic number?

The Brewers magic number right now is 22 games from clinching the NL Central.

Will the Brewers make the playoffs?

The Brewers have a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs right now.

Milwaukee Brewers roster

Here is the Milwaukee Brewers roster right now.

Starting Rotation SP: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta SP: Colin Rea

Colin Rea SP: Tobias Myers

Tobias Myers SP: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale SP: Frankie Montas Bullpen CP: Devin Williams

Devin Williams RP: Trevor Megill

Trevor Megill RP: Bryan Hudson

Bryan Hudson RP: Jared Koenig

Jared Koenig RP: Joel Payamps

Joel Payamps RP: Bryse Wilson

Bryse Wilson RP: Joe Ross

Joe Ross RP: Aaron Ashby Brewers lineup C: William Contreras

William Contreras 1B: Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins 2B: Brice Turang

Brice Turang SS: Willy Adames

Willy Adames 3B: JoeyOrtiz

JoeyOrtiz LF: Jackson Chourio

Jackson Chourio CF: Garrett Mitchell

Garrett Mitchell RF: Sal Frelick

Sal Frelick DH: Gary Sanchez

Milwaukee Brewers schedule

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Milwaukee Brewers schedule for the remainder of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers schedule – August

Date Matchup Time (CDT) TV Info Wednesday, Aug. 28 Giants @ Brewers 7:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 29 Giants @ Brewers 1:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Aug. 30 Brewers @ Reds 11:40 AM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Aug. 30 Brewers @ Reds 5:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 31 Brewers @ Reds 6:15 PM FOX

Brewers schedule – September

Date Matchup Time (CDT) TV Info Sunday, Sept. 1 Brewers @ Reds 11:10 AM Bally Sports Wisconsin Monday, Sept. 2 Cardinals @ Brewers 1:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 3 Cardinals @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Wednesday, Sept. 4 Cardinals @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 6 Rockies @ Brewers 5:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 7 Rockies @ Brewers 6:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 8 Rockies @ Brewers 1:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 10 Brewers @ Giants 8:45 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Wednesday, Sept. 11 Brewers @ Giants 8:45 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Thursday, Sept. 12 Brewers @ Giants 8:45 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 13 Brewers @ D-backs 8:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 14 Brewers @ D-backs 7:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 15 Brewers @ D-backs 3:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Monday, Sept. 16 Phillies @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 17 Phillies @ Brewers 6:40 PM TBS Wednesday, Sept. 18 Phillies @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Thursday, Sept. 19 D-Backs @ Brewers 6:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 20 D-Backs @ Brewers 7:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 21 D-Backs @ Brewers 6:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 22 D-Backs @ Brewers 1:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 24 Brewers @ Pirates 5:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Wednesday, Sept. 25 Brewers @ Pirates 5:40 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Thursday, Sept. 26 Brewers @ Pirates 11:35 AM Bally Sports Wisconsin Friday, Sept. 27 Mets @ Brewers 7:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 27 Mets @ Brewers 6:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 29 Mets @ Brewers 2:10 PM Bally Sports Wisconsin

