MLB insider: Chicago White Sox now ‘positioned to move’ Garrett Crochet

With Tarik Skubal unlikely to be traded, the best pitcher available at the MLB trade deadline is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. Teams have until Tuesday at 6 PM ET to strike a deal for the first-time All-Star.

We’ve already seen the White Sox make their first big move of the deadline, getting involved in a three-team, seven-player deal. That trade shipped out Erick Fedde, Michael Kopech, and Tommy Pham. Now, there’s a belief that Crochet could be the next shoe to drop.

Garrett Crochet more likely to be traded after recent White Sox trade?

Some might think that after the Chicago White Sox traded two pitchers, they’d be less likely to part with Garrett Crochet too. But that may not be the case at all.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are now “positioned to move Crochet.” But he’s not exactly saying Crochet is a sure bet to be traded.

“The White Sox are now positioned to move Garrett Crochet after agreeing to send Erick Fedde to the Cardinals. Crochet was on the “back burner” while the White Sox worked on the larger trade, according to a source briefed on their discussions. That’s not to say Crochet will be dealt. Because he figures to be unavailable for the postseason, some in the industry believe his trade value this winter will be just as high, given his two additional years of club control.”

Rosenthal brings up a good point. While there’s uncertainty surrounding whether Crochet will be able to go the entire season as a starter, it’s not like his trade value will nosedive by this winter either. Then again, it’s possible the White Sox will feel differently about trading the 25-year-old All-Star once the offseason rolls around. In that sense, if a team wants Crochet to be part of their future, reaching a trade agreement now may be best.

