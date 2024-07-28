MLB trade rumors suggest Atlanta Braves may be on the verge of landing young Chicago White Sox cornerstone

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We’re still days away from the July 30 MLB trade deadline, yet we’ve already seen several big moves, including a few All-Stars shipped out of town. But the Atlanta Braves haven’t executed any trades yet. The same goes for the last-place Chicago White Sox, who are expected to be one of the biggest trade deadline sellers of 2024.

Yet, now the two teams could be nearing a trade agreement.

Could Luis Robert or Garrett Crochet be getting traded to the Atlanta Braves?



The Atlanta Braves enter MLB games today 9.5 games behind the New York Mets for the NL East division lead. However, they are in position to have the top NL Wild Card spot, yet they only have a half-game lead. So it makes sense that the Braves would want to be trade deadline buyers. Now, we might finally have an idea of their plans.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Chicago White Sox and Braves have been engaged in trade discussions. Though, he admits he’s not sure on which player(s) the Braves are considering.

“Braves and White Sox have been in communication. Uncertain what the focus is but Luis Robert would surely fit ATL (if they were willing to spend — that’s a big if!) Crochet, Fedde, Pham also may be of interest to injury-depleted but still contending Braves” Jon Heyman

Luis Robert trade rumors have lingered all season long, yet most insiders are skeptical that he’d be dealt in what’s been a down season. Ideally, the White Sox would trade him when his value is skyrocketing, not the other way around. Yet, if the Braves make a strong enough offer, the White Sox might just say yet.

As for Crochet, he’s been linked to several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers. But he too, comes with risk, having pitched more innings this season than ever before. There’s also been discussion that Crochet will refuse to pitch in the playoffs, unless he receives a contract extension first.

Of course, it’s also possible the Braves are looking at acquiring a lesser talent such as pitcher Erick Fedde or slugger Tommy Pham. We’ll see if these trade deadline dreams become reality soon enough.

