Garrett Crochet sent Chicago White Sox front office into a ‘rage’

One of the biggest names who may be available at the 2024 MLB trade deadline is Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet. The White Sox are the worst team in baseball, so anyone and everyone is available ahead of the July 30 deadline.

Yet, Crochet’s situation is one of the most complicated scenarios in MLB. Already up to a career-high 111.1 innings pitched, there’s serious concern over how long he can maintain this pace. The 25-year-old has dealt with elbow issues in the past and even missed the entire 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Can he really pitch a full season as a starter despite being limited to relief roles, where he made it through just 12.2 innings last season? Teams aren’t sure. Unlike some of the other available White Sox players, such as Tommy Pham, Crochet won’t become a free agent until 2027, so there’s no urgent need to trade him at this year’s deadline.

However, now there’s another factor complicating a Crochet trade, and the White Sox are NOT happy about it.

Chicago White Sox ticked off that Garrett Crochet’s contract demand went public

Recently, it became known that Garrett Crochet is asking for a contract extension before he agrees to pitch in the postseason, if he’s traded to a new team. His concern is the same as everyone else’s. If he goes down with another injury, he wants some sort of long-term financial security.

This is valid, considering Crochet’s contract pays $800,000 this season. Good money, but not for someone of his caliber.

Yet, according to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, the fact that his request went public has sent the Chicago White Sox front office into a rage. Especially since they weren’t previously aware of his request. But now that the cat’s out of the bag, all 30 teams know about it. This undoubtedly is having a negative impact on his trade value.

“Well, now that the trade deadline is around the corner, Crochet’s camp started spreading the word that not only does Crochet want an extension if he’s traded, but won’t pitch in the postseason if he doesn’t get an extension. You can imagine the White Sox’s rage considering they had not been informed of that demand until it became public.” Bob Nightengale

With the new information going public, it remains to be seen whether Crochet still gets dealt ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Several teams, including the free-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, have shown interest, and they have the money to pay Crochet whatever he wants. Yet, agreeing on proper trade value may be more difficult with the recent developments.

