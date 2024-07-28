Last-place Chicago Cubs trade for young All-Star infielder

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

With the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaching fast, many didn’t expect the Chicago Cubs to be buyers. They’re sitting in last place of the NL Central entering MLB games today. Yet, that didn’t prevent the Cubs, who have a 50-56 record and trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by 10 games, from making a surprising trade anyway.

Chicago Cubs surprisingly trade for Isaac Paredes

Earlier in the week, there was talk that the Chicago Cubs could make a trade, but that situation appeared to signal a move that they’d be deadline sellers, not buyers. Yet, on Sunday, the Cubs made a 180 and decided to make a big trade deadline acquisition anyway.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs have traded Christopher Morel and prospects Ty Johnson and Hunter Bigge to the Tampa Bay Rays for Isaac Paredes. The 25-year-old first-time All-Star has had three strong seasons in a row and doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down any time soon.

Isaac Paredes stats this season: .247/.355/.438/.793, 16 HR, 55 RBI

Paredes has started 77 games at third base for the Rays this season and has played another 16 games at first base. He’s also played at second and shortstop in previous years in Tampa Bay. He’s also under team control by being arbitration-eligible until 2028.

According to Jon Heyman, the Cubs have also checked in on trading for Blake Snell, showing they’re serious about competing for a playoff spot this season. Yet, several teams are pursuing the two-time Cy Young winner this summer.

As for the prospects the Rays are receiving, only the right-handed pitcher, Hunter Bigge, is on MLB.com’s top 30 Cubs prospects list. He ranks 29th, and is already 26, but is stuck in Triple-A.

Meanwhile, Morel is in a bit of a down year after posting an OPS of .821 last season. He’s sitting with a respectable OPS of .676, and he’s still just 25, so there’s hope he can get back to his peak form in Tampa Bay.

