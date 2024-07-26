San Francisco Giants ‘listening’ to Blake Snell trade offers, 3 potential landing spots 

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants entered the season expecting to contend after signing Blake Snell and Matt Chapman. Now, San Francisco is reportedly prepared to be sellers with Snell’s name popping up in MLB trade rumors this week.

It’s been a disastrous season for Snell and the Giants. Entering MLB games today, the Giants are 13 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and San Francisco is six games below the .500 line with a -32 run differential.

Blake Snell stats (FanGraphs): 5.83 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, .236 batting average allowed, 25.4% strikeout rate, 10.5% walk rate, 14.9% K-BB rate in 41.2 innings pitched

Snell, age 31, already spent two stints on the injured list this season. Since coming off the IL in July, the veteran southpaw compiled 15 strikeouts with just 6 hits and 2 earned runs allowed in his last 18 innings pitched. However, his durability and contract could complicate matters at the MLB trade deadline.

Blake Snell contract : $23.5 million salary in 2024, $38.5 million player option for 2025 $15 million of 2025 salary deferred to 2027

: $23.5 million salary in 2024, $38.5 million player option for 2025

Some of the latest MLB trade rumors have made it evident that San Francisco is ready to be a seller. Outfielder Michael Conforto is considered one of the club’s top trade candidates, but the trade deadline could also see them unload plenty of pitching.

Regarding Snell, San Francisco will have a very difficult decision to make. It would be moving him when his trade value is at its lowest and clubs interested in acquiring him will likely require the Giants to send cash to cover a significant portion of the contract.

“All indications are that the Giants will listen to offers for Snell, who might be the most scouted player in the big leagues when he pitches the front end of a scheduled home doubleheader Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. But if the Giants are motivated to move him, it won’t be for financial reasons. It’d be to recoup the prospect talent they sacrificed when they surrendered a third-round draft pick to sign him. And it’d be because they surmise there’s a decent chance that he’d opt out after the season, anyway.” Andrew Baggarly on the San Francisco Giants potentially trading Blake Snell

At his best, Snell can arguably be the best pitcher available at the MLB trade deadline. However, his injuries and inconsistency will limit the number of suitors for his services and heavily dictate what teams are willing to give up for him.

Blake Snell trade landing spots

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Finding a landing spot for Snell isn’t necessarily easy. Because of his salary and MLB’x luxury tax penalties, it’s highly unlikely teams with the highest MLB payrolls – New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies – pursue him. Similarly, teams with financial constraints – San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins – are also unlikely. However, there are still a few potential landing spots that stick out.

