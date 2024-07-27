New York Yankees reportedly prioritizing DJ LeMahieu replacement: 5 realistic targets, including Luis Rengifo

The New York Yankees enter the weekend still stuck in their month-long slump. After being swept in their two-game series against in-city rival the Mets, the team took another loss to open their three-game set against division rival the Red Sox.

As much as any playoff contender in MLB, the Yankees badly need to make some moves to course correct and get back into World Series contention. They’ve been linked to several trades for pitchers in recent weeks. However, on Friday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed that the organization is “actively seeking to upgrade third base” as well.

First and second base have been problematic all season. But third baseman DJ LeMahieu has been awful in 2024. It is an issue they must fix before 6 PM ET on July 30. So with that in mind, here are five realistic trade options for the New York Yankees before the 2024 MLB trade deadline.