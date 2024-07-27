New York Yankees reportedly prioritizing DJ LeMahieu replacement: 5 realistic targets, including Luis Rengifo

The New York Yankees enter the weekend still stuck in their month-long slump. After being swept in their two-game series against in-city rival the Mets, the team took another loss to open their three-game set against division rival the Red Sox.
As much as any playoff contender in MLB, the Yankees badly need to make some moves to course correct and get back into World Series contention. They’ve been linked to several trades for pitchers in recent weeks. However, on Friday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed that the organization is “actively seeking to upgrade third base” as well.
First and second base have been problematic all season. But third baseman DJ LeMahieu has been awful in 2024. It is an issue they must fix before 6 PM ET on July 30. So with that in mind, here are five realistic trade options for the New York Yankees before the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Justin Turner
New York may not be able to get huge upgrades that can fix the problem in 2024 and beyond. But there are solid short-term fixes available. And two-time All-Star Justin Turner is one of them. The Blue Jays are in sell mode and Turner can be had at an affordable rate. His stats don’t jump off the page but they are far better than LeMahieu and he is a winning player.
Isaac Paredes
All-Star Isaac Paredes won’t come cheap in a trade, but he is a more realistic target than White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. The Yanks don’t want to trade stud prospects Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones. But Paredes is one player worth the cost because he is a budding star in the league and has proven it at the big league level the last two seasons.
Luis Rengifo
The New York Yankees have been linked to a potential Luis Rengifo trade for weeks. The 27-year-old would be a big upgrade over LeMahieu and also brings the added ability to steal bases. Something the Yankees have lacked this season. Furthermore, the talented third baseman is also under team control for 2025 (arbitration-eligible).
Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants 3B Matt Chapman is on pace to have another traditional Matt Chapman season. He will likely hit around 30 home runs, and knock in close to 90 runs while hitting near .240. All of those are stats New York would gladly take at third base. He will likely be a fallback option if they strike out in deals for Rengifo and Paredes.
Eugenio Suarez
The Arizona Diamondbacks are unlikely to reach the playoffs in 2024 and it’s why they should trade a player like Eugenio Suarez. With the market strong for sellers this year, Arizona could get a solid return for the veteran slugger and he would be a worthwhile target for the Yanks. Plus, if he disappoints down the stretch, they can move on from the $15 million he’s owed in 2025 by way of the club option in his deal.
New York Yankees Trade Prediction
Isaac Paredes is the Yankees’ dream target. However, a deal that lands them Angels veteran Luis Rengifo is much more likely and would nonetheless be a very nice addition to the club for the stretch run.