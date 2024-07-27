New York Yankees pursuing trade for the ‘most coveted’ reliever on the market

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are happy with Clay Holmes as their closer, even if he’s struggling with a 7.13 ERA since June 13. He’s fresh off his second All-Star appearance. But with Holmes struggling, the Yankees’ bullpen couldn’t use an upgrade or two.

With just days–hours to go before MLB’s July 30 trade deadline, time is running out to make significant upgrades to Aaron Boone’s roster, but the Yankees are actively involved in trade discussions. That includes one of baseball’s hottest pitchers right now. But they’re not alone in this race.

New York Yankees among several teams trying to trade for Tanner Scott

Just over a week ago, we reported on the New York Yankees’ desire to add a high-leverage reliever, possibly even a current closer to upgrade their bullpen. Yankees GM Brian Cashman may be on the verge of doing just that.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are one of six contending teams in discussion to trade for Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott. Heyman calls Scott the “most coveted reliever on the market.” Being that the 30-year-old left-handed closer hasn’t allowed a single run since June 13, he’s probably right.

Tanner Scott stats this season: 1.18 ERA, 45.2 IP, 53 K, 1.007 WHIP

Scott will become a free agent at the end of the season, so it doesn’t pay for the Marlins to hold onto the veteran, especially considering he’s only ever pitched in one playoff game. A move to the Yankees, or another contending team, at least gives Scott a chance to compete for his first World Series ring.

However, the Yankees are also competing with the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Seattle Mariners. The Orioles have the strongest farm system in baseball. The Phillies are the best team in baseball, and the Dodgers never back down from a fight. Meanwhile, the Mariners and Diamondbacks have already made trade deadline upgrades, but it remains to be seen if more moves are coming.

