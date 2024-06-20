10 New York Mets moves to build on current hot streak and improve playoff chances, including a reunion with Justin Turner

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ recent hot streak is giving Amazin’ fans reason for hope. After a horrid start to the 2024 MLB season, the team has won 11 of their last 13 games, and they are currently on a seven-game win streak. Just in a matter of a couple of weeks, they have gone from a franchise likely to sell before the July 30 MLB trade deadline to one that could evolve into buyers. Due to the massive payroll the Mets have, there are many spots on the roster that certain expensive players are locked into. However, the pitching staff, second base, third, and outfield depth are areas they could target. With that in mind, here are 10 moves the organization could make to bolster their Wild Card chances in the second half.

Trade for Giants rental Matt Chapman

Matt Chapman was one of several Scott Boras clients who remained on the free agent market until the final days of Spring Training. There is a chance the San Francisco Giants could be sellers before the deadline and the third baseman with an opt-out is one player they'd like to move. Brett Baty still has not evolved into an impact player at third so renting the slugger for the second half would make sense.

Trade for Rays starter Zach Eflin

You can never have enough pitching and it is still unclear if Kodai Senga will ever return this season. With the Tampa Bay Rays in the midst of a disastrous season, reliable veteran Zach Eflin could be up for grabs. The man who won 16 games last season has been solid this year but could be boosted greatly if New York’s hot hitting is legit and continues in the months ahead.

Trade for budding star Garrett Crochet

If the New York Mets wanted to make a bold move that could benefit them in the short and long-term, reliever turned-ace Garrett Crochet could be an option. The Chicago White Sox star has taken the league by storm in 2024 and leads MLB in Ks. There are questions about his workload being limited the rest of the season, but even if he is only a bullpen arm in the second half, he has ace potential in 2025 and 2026.

Bring back Mets veteran Justin Turner

Yes, Justin Turner is nowhere near the player he once was, but he is still an impact talent with versatility that would be beneficial to New York. There were rumblings of interest during the offseason, with the Blue Jays falling further out of contention a reunion with the homegrown player would be a sensible option to improve third or second in the second half.

Acquire Athletics reliever Austin Adams

You can never have enough bullpen depth and the Mets pen has shown its weaknesses in recent weeks. That is why targeting Oakland Athletics side-armer Austin Adams should be an option. the 33-year-old is having a strong season for a lowly As team and if Edwin Diaz can return to his 2022 form, Adams would offer a very nice middle or eighth-inning option for manager Carlos Mendoza.

Trade for Angels ace Tyler Anderson

One-time All-Star Tyler Anderson is having a great season for the Los Angeles Angels and has been one of their very few bright spots this season. His 2.58 ERA in 14 starts is his best number since his All-Star season in 2022, and the 34-year-old is only set to make $13 million next season. Making him a worthwhile target for this season and next.

Bring back former Met Tommy Pham

Adding outfield depth could be a priority for team president David Stearns and bringing back 11-year veteran Tommy Pham may not be a bad idea. He was solid for the team in 2023 and is actually having one of his best seasons in years with a horrible White Sox club. He gives Mendoza more options and protects them in case Starling Marte suffers a new injury.

Acquire Rockies lefty Jalen Beeks

As mentioned above, you can never have enough good arms in the pen, especially lefties. After a rough season in 2023, Jalen Beeks has bounced back in a big way with the Colorado Rockies this year. The team is sure to be sellers and New York should target a deal for the 30-year-old who will be a free agent after this season.

Bring back former Mets prospect Michael Conforto

If the New York Mets want to add more thump to the batting order — especially from the outfield — bringing back homegrown star Michael Conforto might be an option. He comes off the books after this season and there is the upside of knowing he can handle the New York spotlight, especially during a playoff push.

Replace Jeff McNeil with Brett Baty

