5 New York Giants to watch in preseason finale vs New York Jets

The New York Giants will face the New York Jets on Saturday night in the preseason finale for both teams. These two teams had a joint practice session on Wednesday, with the Jets getting the better of the practice session. “They won on the day.” Malik Nabers said after the practice session. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already indicated that he will rest his starters, but as of Thursday, Brian Daboll hasn’t indicated if he’ll play any of his starters. Based on how Daboll has handled the preseason finale the previous two years, it’s expected he’ll rest most, if not all, of his starters. Even if the Giants starters don’t play, there will still be several players to keep an eye on.

Tommy DeVito

DeVito will see plenty of action on Saturday night and it's possible he could play the entire game. Although he's third on the depth chart, with Drew Lock's status up in the air since injuring his hip in the preseason opener against the Lions, DeVito might be evaluated to second string if the regular season were starting this weekend. DeVito's roster spot seems secure since the team will likely carry three quarterbacks on their roster, but a solid showing against the Jets will enhance his chances of moving up the depth chart.

Elijah Chatman

Chatman made the play of the game last week against the Texans when he chased down running back J.J. Taylor. Barring injury, that hustle play from the undrafted 5-foot-11, 278-pound lineman from SMU has earned him a roster spot. Now the question is, can he make more impactful plays now that teams are aware of his speed and athleticism? The Giants' defensive line is loaded with talent and has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL. It will be difficult for any of the backups to see any significant playing time, but if Chatman can have a dominant performance against the Jets' backup offensive linemen, he has a chance to be part of the defensive line's rotation.

Isaiah Hodgins

At the end of the 2022 season, a case could be made that Isaiah Hodgins was Daniel Jones's go-to guy. But now, with Big Blue's wide receiver room deep and talented with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt, Hodgins could be on the outside looking in when the team makes their final cuts. He's still a dependable receiver, but the team could go in a different direction. The final receiver spot/spots will come down to Hodgins, Allen Robinson, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

Tyler Nubin

One potential starter who may play on Saturday night is second-round pick Tyler Nubin. The rookie safety has been taking reps with the first-team defense this week and since he missed some time this summer due to a calf injury, Daboll may want to give him playing time before the season opener. If Nubin suits up only expect him to play a series or two as he'll look to pick off former Giant backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

